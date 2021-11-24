Edgeless Price Reaches $0.0491 on Top Exchanges (EDG)

Edgeless (CURRENCY:EDG) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on November 24th. In the last seven days, Edgeless has traded down 14.1% against the dollar. Edgeless has a total market cap of $6.00 million and approximately $1,257.00 worth of Edgeless was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Edgeless coin can currently be bought for $0.0491 or 0.00000086 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.89 or 0.00001557 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001749 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $25.54 or 0.00044693 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.69 or 0.00002959 BTC.

Decentraland (MANA) traded 27.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.15 or 0.00009007 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $140.34 or 0.00245618 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded up 2,618,096.3% against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $49.98 or 0.00087474 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

About Edgeless

EDG is a coin. It was first traded on February 28th, 2017. Edgeless’ total supply is 132,046,997 coins and its circulating supply is 122,146,967 coins. The official website for Edgeless is edgeless.io . Edgeless’ official message board is blog.edgelessgroup.io . The Reddit community for Edgeless is /r/Edgeless and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Edgeless’ official Twitter account is @edgelessproject and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Edgeless is an equity-based token that represents ownership in the profits of the Edgless casino, a decentralized online gaming platform based on Ethereum smart contracts that offer users a low to non-existent edge in games. “

Buying and Selling Edgeless

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Edgeless directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Edgeless should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Edgeless using one of the exchanges listed above.

