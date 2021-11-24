Edinburgh Worldwide Investment Trust (LON:EWI) Shares Pass Above 50 Day Moving Average of $318.56

Edinburgh Worldwide Investment Trust plc (LON:EWI) passed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 318.56 ($4.16) and traded as high as GBX 320.50 ($4.19). Edinburgh Worldwide Investment Trust shares last traded at GBX 312 ($4.08), with a volume of 555,162 shares traded.

The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.36. The company has a market cap of £1.28 billion and a P/E ratio of 2.35. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 318.56.

In other Edinburgh Worldwide Investment Trust news, insider Mungo Wilson acquired 30,000 shares of Edinburgh Worldwide Investment Trust stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 29th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 323 ($4.22) per share, with a total value of £96,900 ($126,600.47).

Edinburgh Worldwide Investment Trust plc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Baillie Gifford & Co Ltd. The fund is co-managed by Baillie Gifford & Co It invests in public equity markets across the globe. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies that are operating across diversified sectors.

