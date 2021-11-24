Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW) Position Lessened by Jacobs & Co. CA

Jacobs & Co. CA decreased its stake in Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW) by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 106,752 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 2,376 shares during the period. Edwards Lifesciences accounts for 1.4% of Jacobs & Co. CA’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest position. Jacobs & Co. CA’s holdings in Edwards Lifesciences were worth $12,085,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec lifted its holdings in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 908.3% in the 2nd quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 222,197 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $23,013,000 after purchasing an additional 200,161 shares during the last quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC raised its stake in Edwards Lifesciences by 9.3% during the 2nd quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC now owns 9,053 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $938,000 after acquiring an additional 767 shares in the last quarter. Sarasin & Partners LLP raised its stake in Edwards Lifesciences by 25.9% during the 2nd quarter. Sarasin & Partners LLP now owns 254,535 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $26,362,000 after acquiring an additional 52,386 shares in the last quarter. Castleark Management LLC raised its stake in Edwards Lifesciences by 87.7% during the 2nd quarter. Castleark Management LLC now owns 439,285 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $45,497,000 after acquiring an additional 205,240 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Peregrine Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Edwards Lifesciences by 4.8% during the 2nd quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC now owns 447,578 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $46,356,000 after acquiring an additional 20,564 shares in the last quarter. 80.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages have weighed in on EW. UBS Group lifted their target price on Edwards Lifesciences from $98.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on Edwards Lifesciences from $126.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Edwards Lifesciences from $115.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on Edwards Lifesciences from $105.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on Edwards Lifesciences from $93.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $117.84.

In other news, VP Huimin Wang sold 6,350 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.25, for a total value of $769,937.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, VP Donald E. Bobo, Jr. sold 11,050 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.25, for a total value of $1,350,862.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 146,351 shares of company stock worth $16,970,864 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 1.35% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE EW traded up $0.33 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $112.96. 3,962 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,423,877. Edwards Lifesciences Co. has a 1-year low of $78.44 and a 1-year high of $123.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 3.64 and a quick ratio of 2.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $70.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.93, a PEG ratio of 3.69 and a beta of 1.01. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $115.47 and its 200-day moving average price is $109.64.

Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The medical research company reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.01. Edwards Lifesciences had a return on equity of 28.13% and a net margin of 29.00%. The firm had revenue of $1.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.32 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.51 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 14.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Edwards Lifesciences Co. will post 2.27 earnings per share for the current year.

About Edwards Lifesciences

Edwards Lifesciences Corp. engages in the patient-focused medical innovations for heart disease and critical care monitoring. Its products are categorized into three areas: Transcatheter Heart Valves, Surgical Structural Heart, and Critical Care. The Transcatheter Heart Valves portfolio includes technologies designed to treat heart valve disease using catheter-based approaches as opposed to open surgical techniques.

