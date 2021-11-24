Efinity Token (EFI) Market Cap Tops $339.84 Million

Efinity Token (CURRENCY:EFI) traded up 32.4% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on November 24th. Efinity Token has a total market cap of $339.84 million and approximately $66.29 million worth of Efinity Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Efinity Token coin can now be bought for about $2.00 or 0.00003533 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Efinity Token has traded up 50.7% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Efinity Token alerts:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 10.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.95 or 0.00001678 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001766 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $25.60 or 0.00045209 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.68 or 0.00002963 BTC.

Decentraland (MANA) traded up 33.6% against the dollar and now trades at $5.36 or 0.00009469 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $141.78 or 0.00250342 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded up 2,608,551% against the dollar and now trades at $25.52 or 0.00045060 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $48.61 or 0.00085839 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

Efinity Token Profile

Efinity Token (CRYPTO:EFI) is a coin. It launched on May 1st, 2021. Efinity Token’s total supply is 2,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 169,857,481 coins. Efinity Token’s official Twitter account is @enjin

According to CryptoCompare, “Efinity Token (EFI) is the native token of Efinity. Its purpose is to be an NFT highway, not a general computing blockchain. Token creation, transfers and purchases are the network’s priority. Transaction fees on Efinity are designed to stay in the background, and allow users to experience their favorite collectibles without worrying about how the network operates. Telegram | Discord Whitepaper “

Efinity Token Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Efinity Token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Efinity Token should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Efinity Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Efinity Token Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Efinity Token and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.