EG Acquisition (NYSE:EGGF) Trading Down 0.1%

EG Acquisition Corp (NYSE:EGGF)’s stock price fell 0.1% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $9.70 and last traded at $9.70. 6,635 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 90% from the average session volume of 68,562 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.71.

The company’s 50-day moving average is $9.71.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in EG Acquisition stock. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in EG Acquisition Corp (NYSE:EGGF) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 48,224 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $468,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP owned 0.17% of EG Acquisition as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

EG Acquisition Corp. is a blank check company. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization or related business combination with one or more businesses. EG Acquisition Corp. is based in New York.

