eHealth (NASDAQ:EHTH) Shares Up 7.6%

eHealth, Inc. (NASDAQ:EHTH) shot up 7.6% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $24.11 and last traded at $24.11. 9,341 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 721,050 shares. The stock had previously closed at $22.41.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on EHTH. TheStreet cut eHealth from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded eHealth from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. Truist Securities reduced their price target on eHealth from $100.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on eHealth from $62.00 to $28.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Finally, Truist reduced their price target on eHealth from $100.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $60.00.

The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $38.61 and a 200 day moving average price of $49.08. The company has a market cap of $621.44 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -25.92 and a beta of -0.19.

eHealth (NASDAQ:EHTH) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The financial services provider reported ($1.78) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.09) by ($0.69). eHealth had a negative net margin of 2.10% and a negative return on equity of 1.28%. The business had revenue of $63.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $94.20 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.60) EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 32.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that eHealth, Inc. will post -1.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other eHealth news, CRO Timothy C. Hannan sold 4,181 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.39, for a total transaction of $122,879.59. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Dale B. Wolf acquired 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 15th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $27.67 per share, for a total transaction of $83,010.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders purchased 32,500 shares of company stock worth $962,835. 5.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of eHealth by 18.5% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,564 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $91,000 after purchasing an additional 244 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System increased its position in shares of eHealth by 2.4% in the second quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 10,714 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $626,000 after purchasing an additional 247 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of eHealth by 7.3% in the second quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 3,716 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $217,000 after purchasing an additional 252 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in eHealth by 592.7% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 381 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 326 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its stake in eHealth by 2.3% in the second quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 18,852 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,102,000 after buying an additional 416 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.40% of the company’s stock.

About eHealth (NASDAQ:EHTH)

eHealth, Inc engages in the provision of Internet-based health insurance agency services for individuals, families, and small businesses. It operates through the following segments: Medicare and Individual, Family, and Small Business. The Medicare segment consists primarily of commissions earned from sale of Medicare-related health insurance plans.

