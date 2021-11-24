Eisai (OTCMKTS:ESALY) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $61.94

Eisai Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:ESALY) shares hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $61.94 and last traded at $62.14, with a volume of 12642 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $63.41.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Eisai from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, October 25th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 2.02 and a quick ratio of 1.70. The business has a 50-day moving average of $72.39 and a 200-day moving average of $80.47. The company has a market capitalization of $18.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.39 and a beta of 0.34.

Eisai Co, Ltd. engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of prescription medicines and over-the-counter products. It operates through the Pharmaceutical Products Business and Other Business segments. The Pharmaceutical Products Business segment handles prescription and generic drugs, diagnostics, and consumer healthcare business in Japan, which manages over-the-counter drugs.

