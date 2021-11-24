Elastic (ESTC) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Elastic (NYSE:ESTC) is set to announce its earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, December 1st. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.47) per share for the quarter. Investors that wish to register for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Elastic (NYSE:ESTC) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 24th. The company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $193.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $173.21 million. Elastic had a negative return on equity of 26.26% and a negative net margin of 21.54%. Elastic’s quarterly revenue was up 49.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.06 EPS. On average, analysts expect Elastic to post $-2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of NYSE:ESTC opened at $153.82 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $166.52 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $150.27. The stock has a market cap of $14.12 billion, a PE ratio of -94.37 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 2.71 and a current ratio of 2.71. Elastic has a one year low of $97.89 and a one year high of $189.84.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on ESTC shares. Monness Crespi & Hardt increased their target price on Elastic from $212.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 26th. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group cut Elastic from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, November 19th. Oppenheimer increased their price target on Elastic from $170.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on Elastic from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Elastic from $194.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Elastic currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $182.37.

In other news, CEO Shay Banon sold 3,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.09, for a total transaction of $629,333.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Paul Andrew Appleby sold 7,448 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.43, for a total value of $1,209,778.64. Following the sale, the insider now owns 54,065 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,781,777.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 758,740 shares of company stock worth $126,624,070 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 20.40% of the company’s stock.

Elastic Company Profile

Elastic NV engages in the provision of open source search and analytics engine services. It offers Elastic Stack, a set of software products that ingest and store data from various sources and formats, as well as perform search, analysis, and visualization. The firms Elastic Stack product comprises Elasticsearch, a distributed, real-time search and analytics engine, and data store for various types of data, including textual, numerical, geospatial, structured, and unstructured; Kibana, a user interface, management, and configuration interface for the Elastic Stack; Beats, a single-purpose data shippers for sending data from edge machines to Elasticsearch or Logstash; and Logstash, a data processing pipeline for ingesting data into Elasticsearch or other storage systems.

