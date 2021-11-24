Elbit Systems Ltd. Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.46 (NASDAQ:ESLT)

Elbit Systems Ltd. (NASDAQ:ESLT) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, November 24th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Monday, December 20th will be paid a dividend of 0.46 per share by the aerospace company on Monday, January 3rd. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.21%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 17th.

Elbit Systems has decreased its dividend payment by 5.1% over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 2 consecutive years. Elbit Systems has a dividend payout ratio of 22.7% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Elbit Systems to earn $8.90 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.84 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 20.7%.

NASDAQ ESLT traded down $0.54 on Wednesday, hitting $151.78. 38,680 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 36,327. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. Elbit Systems has a fifty-two week low of $116.60 and a fifty-two week high of $162.77. The firm has a market cap of $6.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.85 and a beta of 0.84. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $148.47.

Elbit Systems (NASDAQ:ESLT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 22nd. The aerospace company reported $2.33 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.85 by $0.48. Elbit Systems had a net margin of 5.25% and a return on equity of 15.12%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.64 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Elbit Systems will post 7.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Elbit Systems from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 12th.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ESLT. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Elbit Systems in the 2nd quarter valued at $220,000. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in Elbit Systems by 10.6% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,658 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $385,000 after purchasing an additional 255 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in Elbit Systems by 804.9% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 9,909 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,283,000 after purchasing an additional 8,814 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Elbit Systems by 16.3% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 20,634 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $2,678,000 after purchasing an additional 2,899 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in Elbit Systems by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 48,362 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $7,005,000 after purchasing an additional 527 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 12.02% of the company’s stock.

About Elbit Systems

Elbit Systems Ltd. is a technology company, which engages in the development and distribution of defense and homeland security solutions. Its portfolio includes airborne, land, and naval systems and products for defense, homeland security, and commercial applications. The company was founded in 1996 and is headquartered in Haifa, Israel.

