Eldorado Gold (TSE:ELD) Stock Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $11.98

Eldorado Gold Co. (TSE:ELD) (NYSE:EGO) shares crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of C$11.98 and traded as high as C$11.98. Eldorado Gold shares last traded at C$11.88, with a volume of 252,243 shares.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on ELD shares. CSFB set a C$8.75 target price on shares of Eldorado Gold and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “underperform” rating on shares of Eldorado Gold in a research note on Friday, October 29th. National Bank Financial lowered their target price on shares of Eldorado Gold to C$17.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 1st. BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Eldorado Gold in a research note on Friday, October 1st. Finally, National Bankshares lowered their target price on shares of Eldorado Gold from C$18.00 to C$17.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of C$15.43.

Get Eldorado Gold alerts:

The company has a current ratio of 4.28, a quick ratio of 2.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.12. The stock has a market capitalization of C$2.17 billion and a P/E ratio of -19.77. The firm’s fifty day moving average is C$11.33 and its 200-day moving average is C$11.98.

Eldorado Gold (TSE:ELD) (NYSE:EGO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported C$0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$0.23 by C$0.05. The company had revenue of C$300.24 million during the quarter. Equities research analysts expect that Eldorado Gold Co. will post 0.8796279 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Senior Officer Lisa Marie Ower sold 9,365 shares of Eldorado Gold stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$10.05, for a total transaction of C$94,118.25.

Eldorado Gold Company Profile (TSE:ELD)

Eldorado Gold Corporation and its subsidiaries engage in the exploration, discovery, acquisition, financing, development, production, sale, and reclamation of mineral products, primarily in Turkey, Canada, Greece, Brazil, and Romania. The company primarily produces gold, as well as silver, lead, zinc, and iron ore.

Recommended Story: Cyclical Stocks – What You Should Know

Receive News & Ratings for Eldorado Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eldorado Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.