Electric Vehicle Zone Trading 174.7% Higher Over Last Week (EVZ)

Electric Vehicle Zone (CURRENCY:EVZ) traded 9.3% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on November 24th. In the last week, Electric Vehicle Zone has traded up 174.7% against the US dollar. One Electric Vehicle Zone coin can now be bought for about $0.13 or 0.00000223 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Electric Vehicle Zone has a market cap of $55.91 million and approximately $34.78 million worth of Electric Vehicle Zone was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

EthereumX (ETX) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $50,850.52 or 0.78473148 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001763 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00001805 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $39.00 or 0.00068742 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 11.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $40.50 or 0.00071378 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4,207.87 or 0.07416218 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $49.19 or 0.00086701 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $56,593.65 or 0.99744171 BTC.

Electric Vehicle Zone Coin Profile

Electric Vehicle Zone’s total supply is 8,420,257,832 coins and its circulating supply is 442,733,056 coins. The official website for Electric Vehicle Zone is www.evzlife.com . Electric Vehicle Zone’s official message board is blog.naver.com/zin_life

Electric Vehicle Zone Coin Trading

