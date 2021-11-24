Electrocomponents (OTCMKTS:EENEF) Rating Reiterated by Barclays

Electrocomponents (OTCMKTS:EENEF)‘s stock had its “equal weight” rating reaffirmed by Barclays in a research report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Electrocomponents in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on shares of Electrocomponents in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Electrocomponents in a research report on Friday, November 5th.

EENEF stock remained flat at $$13.95 during trading on Wednesday. Electrocomponents has a 1 year low of $13.95 and a 1 year high of $14.39. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $14.07 and a 200-day moving average price of $14.21.

Electrocomponents Plc is a multi-channel distributor, which engages in the provision of end-to-end solutions offering products from industrial to electronics. Its brands include RS PRO and components, OKdo, DesignSpark, Monition, IESA and Allied Electronics and Automation. The company was founded by J.

