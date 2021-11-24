Electroneum Price Reaches $0.0145 on Top Exchanges (ETN)

Electroneum (CURRENCY:ETN) traded 5.8% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on November 24th. Electroneum has a total market capitalization of $259.94 million and $1.20 million worth of Electroneum was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Electroneum coin can now be bought for about $0.0145 or 0.00000025 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Electroneum has traded down 15.5% against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

TurtleCoin (TRTL) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Qwertycoin (QWC) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

CROAT (CROAT) traded down 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0063 or 0.00000011 BTC.

ZumCoin (ZUM) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC.

uPlexa (UPX) traded up 12.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

BitcoiNote (BTCN) traded down 9.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0086 or 0.00000015 BTC.

Citadel (CTL) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0063 or 0.00000011 BTC.

Newton Coin Project (NCP) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Xeonbit (XNB) traded down 100% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Niobio Cash (NBR) traded 18.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.46 or 0.00002496 BTC.

Electroneum Profile

Electroneum (ETN) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Cryptonight

hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was October 30th, 2017. Electroneum’s total supply is 17,907,306,268 coins. The official message board for Electroneum is electroneum.com/blog. The Reddit community for Electroneum is /r/Electroneum and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Electroneum’s official website is electroneum.com. Electroneum’s official Twitter account is @electroneum and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “ETN is a store of value that can be used to purchase everyday items, from bread and milk to mobile phone top-ups. When used in conjunction with the Electroneum mobile application, users can transfer ETN to anyone in an instant, either in person or remotely. “

Electroneum Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Electroneum directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Electroneum should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Electroneum using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

