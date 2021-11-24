Element Solutions Inc (NYSE:ESI) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Element Solutions Inc (NYSE:ESI) have received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the seven ratings firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $17.63.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on ESI. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Element Solutions from $22.00 to $22.50 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 1st. Mizuho started coverage on Element Solutions in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $27.00 target price on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on Element Solutions from $3.00 to $2.75 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Element Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $22.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, September 22nd.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ESI. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in Element Solutions by 22.0% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,838 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,000 after acquiring an additional 873 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in Element Solutions by 35.8% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 112,211 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,052,000 after acquiring an additional 29,611 shares during the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new position in Element Solutions in the first quarter worth about $376,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Element Solutions by 4.3% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 112,978 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,065,000 after acquiring an additional 4,663 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Verition Fund Management LLC bought a new position in Element Solutions in the first quarter worth about $476,000. 90.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ESI stock opened at $24.85 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $23.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 2.13 and a current ratio of 2.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.15 billion, a PE ratio of 26.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 1.57. Element Solutions has a 52-week low of $13.59 and a 52-week high of $26.92.

Element Solutions (NYSE:ESI) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.01. Element Solutions had a return on equity of 14.08% and a net margin of 10.02%. The firm had revenue of $616.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $578.47 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.22 EPS. Element Solutions’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Element Solutions will post 1.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 30th. This is an increase from Element Solutions’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.29%. Element Solutions’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 25.81%.

About Element Solutions

Element Solutions, Inc engages in the formulation of chemical solutions that enhance the performance of products people use every day. It operates through the following segments: Electronics and Industrial & Specialty. The Electronics segment focuses on the research and formulation of specialty chemicals and materials for all types of electronics hardware, from complex printed circuit board designs to new interconnection materials.

