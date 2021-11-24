Ellington Financial Inc. (NYSE:EFC) Shares Sold by California State Teachers Retirement System

California State Teachers Retirement System lessened its position in shares of Ellington Financial Inc. (NYSE:EFC) by 9.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 56,479 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 5,755 shares during the quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System owned about 0.11% of Ellington Financial worth $1,082,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EFC. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in Ellington Financial by 14.1% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 19,297 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $309,000 after buying an additional 2,388 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC grew its stake in Ellington Financial by 302.9% during the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 42,352 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $678,000 after buying an additional 31,841 shares during the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue purchased a new position in Ellington Financial during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $580,000. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund purchased a new position in Ellington Financial during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $341,000. Finally, Texas Permanent School Fund purchased a new position in Ellington Financial during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $625,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 53.46% of the company’s stock.

Shares of EFC stock opened at $17.66 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $18.33 and its two-hundred day moving average is $18.52. Ellington Financial Inc. has a twelve month low of $14.24 and a twelve month high of $19.60. The company has a market capitalization of $1.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.11 and a beta of 2.07. The company has a current ratio of 66.69, a quick ratio of 66.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.21.

Ellington Financial (NYSE:EFC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The financial services provider reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.46. The business had revenue of $29.54 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $32.25 million. Ellington Financial had a return on equity of 10.29% and a net margin of 136.10%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.41 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Ellington Financial Inc. will post 1.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 27th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 30th will be issued a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 29th. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 10.19%. Ellington Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 52.02%.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on EFC shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Ellington Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. Piper Sandler reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $19.50 target price on shares of Ellington Financial in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Finally, JMP Securities lifted their target price on Ellington Financial from $18.50 to $20.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 18th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $18.71.

Ellington Financial Company Profile

Ellington Financial, Inc operates as an investment trust. The firm engages in the provision of investment services. It manages mortgage-backed assets, securities, loans and real estate debts. The company was founded on July 9, 2007 and is headquartered in Old Greenwich, CT.

