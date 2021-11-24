Ellomay Capital (NYSEAMERICAN:ELLO) Stock Price Crosses Above 50 Day Moving Average of $0.00

Ellomay Capital Ltd. (NYSEAMERICAN:ELLO) passed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $33.10. Ellomay Capital shares last traded at $33.00, with a volume of 1,994 shares changing hands.

The firm has a market cap of $417.52 million, a P/E ratio of -53.23 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a quick ratio of 1.59, a current ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.39.

Ellomay Capital (NYSEAMERICAN:ELLO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 30th. The utilities provider reported ($0.34) EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $14.77 million during the quarter. Ellomay Capital had a negative net margin of 26.98% and a negative return on equity of 5.37%.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Ellomay Capital stock. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Ellomay Capital Ltd. (NYSEAMERICAN:ELLO) by 19.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 332,915 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 55,000 shares during the quarter. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. owned approximately 2.63% of Ellomay Capital worth $8,776,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 17.10% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Ellomay Capital Company Profile (NYSEAMERICAN:ELLO)

Ellomay Capital Ltd. engages in investment in photovoltaic stations and private power stations. It operates through the following segments: Photovoltaic Power Plants, Dorad Energy Ltd., Anaerobic Digestion Plants, and Pumped Storage Hydro Power Plant. The Photovoltaic Power Plants segment deals with the installations that convert sunlight into electrical energy.

