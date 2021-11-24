ELYSIA Price Hits $0.0136 on Top Exchanges (EL)

ELYSIA (CURRENCY:EL) traded 4% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on November 24th. ELYSIA has a total market cap of $43.29 million and approximately $7.85 million worth of ELYSIA was traded on exchanges in the last day. One ELYSIA coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0136 or 0.00000024 BTC on exchanges. In the last week, ELYSIA has traded 6.4% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get ELYSIA alerts:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.88 or 0.00001525 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001733 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.78 or 0.00003084 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $26.31 or 0.00045571 BTC.

Decentraland (MANA) traded up 14.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4.85 or 0.00008402 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $138.37 or 0.00239629 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded 2,618,096.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $50.67 or 0.00087745 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.85 or 0.00011863 BTC.

ELYSIA Coin Profile

ELYSIA is a coin. ELYSIA’s total supply is 6,889,477,072 coins and its circulating supply is 3,172,967,227 coins. ELYSIA’s official message board is medium.com/@support_83096 . ELYSIA’s official website is elysia.kr . ELYSIA’s official Twitter account is @Elysia_HQ and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Elysia is a P2P digital marketplace connecting real estate buyers and sellers worldwide. The project aims to help real estate developers issue and list ‘real estate tokens’ onto its white-label platform so that buyers can search and compare for real estate investment opportunities. Tokens offered at Elysia platform represent 1) ownership of the real estate asset, 2) equity in a legal structure that owns the asset, 3) an interest in debt secured by the real estate and 4) stream of income based on cash flows from the asset. The Elysia token (EL) is used for transactions such as ecosystem participation registration requirements, real estate token transaction fees, transaction fees for real estate tokens, portfolio commodity investment fees and is a means of payment for the transfer of value to all participants in the Elysia ecosystem.”

Buying and Selling ELYSIA

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ELYSIA directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade ELYSIA should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy ELYSIA using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for ELYSIA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for ELYSIA and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.