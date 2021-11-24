Employers Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:EIG) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $160.19 Million

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Employers Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:EIG) will announce sales of $160.19 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Employers’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $163.07 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $157.30 million. Employers posted sales of $191.10 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 16.2%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings report on Wednesday, February 16th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Employers will report full year sales of $657.39 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $648.40 million to $666.37 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $661.77 million, with estimates ranging from $652.70 million to $670.85 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Employers.

Get Employers alerts:

Employers (NYSE:EIG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The financial services provider reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by ($0.14). The firm had revenue of $168.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $156.92 million. Employers had a return on equity of 6.75% and a net margin of 18.50%. The company’s revenue was down 7.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.48 EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Employers from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 22nd.

In other Employers news, Director Michael J. Mcsally acquired 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 22nd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $39.24 per share, with a total value of $117,720.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 3.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in EIG. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Employers in the 1st quarter valued at about $105,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in Employers during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $136,000. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in Employers by 15.0% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,450 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $147,000 after buying an additional 450 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Employers by 6.9% during the 2nd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 4,054 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $174,000 after buying an additional 260 shares during the period. Finally, Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Employers during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $234,000. 76.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of EIG opened at $40.81 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.19 and a beta of 0.04. Employers has a 12 month low of $30.19 and a 12 month high of $43.82. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $39.92.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 24th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 9th. Employers’s payout ratio is presently 22.52%.

Employers Company Profile

Employers Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of workers compensation products and services. It operates through following segments: Employers and Cerity. The Employers segment is defines as traditional business offered under EMPLOYERS brand name through agents. The Cerity segment is defined as business offered under Cerity brand name, which includes direct-to-customer business.

Recommended Story: What is the FTSE 100 index?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Employers (EIG)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Employers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Employers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.