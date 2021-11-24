Enact (NYSEARCA:ACT) Stock Price Down 5.5%

Shares of Enact Holdings, Inc. (NYSEARCA:ACT) were down 5.5% on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $21.25 and last traded at $21.64. Approximately 158,529 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 26% from the average daily volume of 215,378 shares. The stock had previously closed at $22.89.

The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $22.05.

