Enanta Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ENTA) Stock Price Up 15.8% Following Analyst Upgrade

Enanta Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTA) shot up 15.8% during trading on Wednesday after Oppenheimer raised their price target on the stock from $55.00 to $73.00. Oppenheimer currently has a market perform rating on the stock. Enanta Pharmaceuticals traded as high as $87.03 and last traded at $87.03. 141 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 152,208 shares. The stock had previously closed at $75.18.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Enanta Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $95.00 target price for the company. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on Enanta Pharmaceuticals from $74.00 to $72.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Roth Capital dropped their target price on Enanta Pharmaceuticals from $107.00 to $101.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on Enanta Pharmaceuticals from $71.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Enanta Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $89.56.

In related news, VP Nathalie Adda sold 4,047 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.34, for a total transaction of $284,665.98. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Jay R. Luly sold 4,516 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.06, for a total value of $266,714.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 31,563 shares of company stock valued at $2,304,747 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 11.74% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in Enanta Pharmaceuticals by 4.0% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 183,342 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $10,416,000 after purchasing an additional 6,969 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its stake in Enanta Pharmaceuticals by 150.9% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 18,834 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,070,000 after purchasing an additional 11,326 shares during the period. Two Sigma Advisers LP grew its stake in Enanta Pharmaceuticals by 8.3% in the third quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 81,800 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $4,647,000 after purchasing an additional 6,300 shares during the period. UBS Group AG grew its stake in Enanta Pharmaceuticals by 183.3% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 31,205 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,772,000 after purchasing an additional 20,191 shares during the period. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Enanta Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter worth $691,000. 93.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

The company has a market capitalization of $1.76 billion, a PE ratio of -20.93 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a 50 day moving average of $72.79 and a two-hundred day moving average of $56.52.

Enanta Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ENTA) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 22nd. The biotechnology company reported ($1.22) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.31) by $0.09. Enanta Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 14.86% and a negative net margin of 86.21%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.55) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Enanta Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -4.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Enanta Pharmaceuticals Company Profile (NASDAQ:ENTA)

Enanta Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the discovery and development of small molecule drugs for the treatment of viral infections and liver diseases. It produces clinical candidates which targets respiratory syncytial virus (RSV), hepatitis B virus (HBV), and non-alcoholic steatohepatitis (NASH) diseases.

