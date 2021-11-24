Enel Américas (NYSE:ENIA) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Shares of Enel Américas S.A. (NYSE:ENIA) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Wednesday . Approximately 30,269 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 98% from the previous session’s volume of 1,581,996 shares.The stock last traded at $6.51 and had previously closed at $6.52.
Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Enel Américas in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $8.20 price objective on the stock.
The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $6.10. The company has a market cap of $9.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.07 and a beta of 1.13.
About Enel Américas (NYSE:ENIA)
Enel Américas SA engages in the exploitation, distribution and transformation of energy. It operates through the following segments: Generation & Transmission and Distribution. The Generation & Transmission segment consists of companies that own generation plants. The Distribution segment includes electricity supply to the final customers.
