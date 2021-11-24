Enel Américas (NYSE:ENIA) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Shares of Enel Américas S.A. (NYSE:ENIA) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Wednesday . Approximately 30,269 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 98% from the previous session’s volume of 1,581,996 shares.The stock last traded at $6.51 and had previously closed at $6.52.

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Enel Américas in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $8.20 price objective on the stock.

The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $6.10. The company has a market cap of $9.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.07 and a beta of 1.13.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Enel Américas during the second quarter worth $32,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its stake in Enel Américas by 83.7% in the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 5,476 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 2,495 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in Enel Américas by 287.4% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 7,005 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $59,000 after buying an additional 5,197 shares during the last quarter. Sierra Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Enel Américas in the 1st quarter valued at $71,000. Finally, Congress Park Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Enel Américas in the 3rd quarter valued at $59,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 2.76% of the company’s stock.

Enel Américas SA engages in the exploitation, distribution and transformation of energy. It operates through the following segments: Generation & Transmission and Distribution. The Generation & Transmission segment consists of companies that own generation plants. The Distribution segment includes electricity supply to the final customers.

