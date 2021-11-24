Energo (TSL) Market Cap Reaches $222,669.56

Energo (CURRENCY:TSL) traded up 2.2% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on November 24th. Energo has a market cap of $222,669.56 and approximately $30,761.00 worth of Energo was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Energo coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last week, Energo has traded up 1.4% against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 6.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.93 or 0.00001618 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001749 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $25.51 or 0.00044600 BTC.

Decentraland (MANA) traded up 24% against the dollar and now trades at $5.03 or 0.00008799 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $140.51 or 0.00245699 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded 2,618,096.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $50.10 or 0.00087608 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

Energo Profile

Energo is a coin. Its genesis date was August 1st, 2017. Energo’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 602,378,920 coins. Energo’s official message board is blog.energolabs.com . Energo’s official Twitter account is @Energo Labs and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Energo is www.energolabs.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Energo is an ecosystem based on decentralized apps that plans to build a DAE (Decentralized Autonomous Energy Community). At its core are Qtum and a decentralized system designed for the measurement, registries, transactions, and settlement of clean energy in local Micro-grids. Furthermore, the Energo system will be powered by the TSL cryptocurrency. Energo token (TSL) is an ERC-20 token that will work as the access token to the distributed energy storage system. “

Buying and Selling Energo

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Energo directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Energo should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Energo using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

