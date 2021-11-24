EnerSys (NYSE:ENS) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $813.60 Million

Equities analysts expect EnerSys (NYSE:ENS) to post sales of $813.60 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for EnerSys’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $841.00 million and the lowest is $786.20 million. EnerSys reported sales of $751.10 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 8.3%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th.

On average, analysts expect that EnerSys will report full-year sales of $3.28 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $3.21 billion to $3.34 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $3.51 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.48 billion to $3.54 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that follow EnerSys.

EnerSys (NYSE:ENS) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The industrial products company reported $1.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.06 by ($0.05). EnerSys had a return on equity of 13.47% and a net margin of 4.79%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.00 EPS.

Several brokerages have issued reports on ENS. TheStreet cut shares of EnerSys from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 21st. Oppenheimer lowered their price target on shares of EnerSys from $105.00 to $90.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 12th.

Shares of ENS opened at $78.77 on Wednesday. EnerSys has a 52-week low of $72.66 and a 52-week high of $104.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 1.86 and a current ratio of 2.92. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $79.01. The firm has a market cap of $3.30 billion, a PE ratio of 22.51, a PEG ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.44.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 17th will be given a dividend of $0.175 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 16th. This represents a $0.70 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.89%. EnerSys’s payout ratio is 20.00%.

In related news, CEO David M. Shaffer sold 7,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.02, for a total value of $603,642.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 223,655 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,015,148.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Andrew M. Zogby sold 4,351 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.26, for a total transaction of $379,668.26. Following the sale, the insider now owns 32,317 shares in the company, valued at $2,819,981.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.37% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its stake in EnerSys by 5.1% during the second quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 2,483 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $241,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares during the period. First Bank & Trust increased its stake in EnerSys by 8.2% during the second quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 1,777 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $173,000 after purchasing an additional 134 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in EnerSys by 1.6% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 8,932 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $872,000 after purchasing an additional 142 shares during the period. Pitcairn Co. increased its stake in EnerSys by 3.8% during the third quarter. Pitcairn Co. now owns 4,081 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $304,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the period. Finally, Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in EnerSys by 0.8% during the first quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 19,414 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,763,000 after purchasing an additional 154 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 94.41% of the company’s stock.

EnerSys engages in the provision of stored energy solutions for industrial applications. The company operates through the following segments: Energy Systems, Motive Power, and Specialty. The Energy Systems segment, which combine enclosures, power conversion, power distribution, and energy storage are used in the telecommunication, broadband and utility industries, uninterruptible power supplies, and other applications requiring stored energy solutions.

