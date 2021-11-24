ENI (ETR:ENI) Given a €14.75 Price Target by UBS Group Analysts

ENI (ETR:ENI) has been given a €14.75 ($16.76) target price by equities researchers at UBS Group in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. UBS Group’s price target points to a potential upside of 21.26% from the company’s previous close.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Jefferies Financial Group set a €14.00 ($15.91) price target on shares of ENI in a research note on Friday, November 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €15.00 ($17.05) target price on shares of ENI in a report on Friday, October 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €16.00 ($18.18) target price on shares of ENI in a report on Friday, October 29th. Barclays set a €16.00 ($18.18) price objective on shares of ENI in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets set a €14.50 ($16.48) price objective on shares of ENI in a research report on Friday, September 3rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of €13.62 ($15.48).

Shares of ENI stock opened at €12.16 ($13.82) on Wednesday. ENI has a 52-week low of €7.83 ($8.90) and a 52-week high of €12.81 ($14.56). The company has a 50 day moving average of €11.92 and a 200 day moving average of €10.86. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 78.01. The company has a market capitalization of $43.21 billion and a P/E ratio of 30.26.

Eni S.p.A. engages in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas. It operates through Exploration & Production; Global Gas and LNG Portfolio; Refining & Marketing and Chemicals; Eni gas e luce, Power & Renewables; and Corporate and Other activities segments.

