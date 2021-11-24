Entrada Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TRDA) Coverage Initiated at Evercore ISI

Equities researchers at Evercore ISI initiated coverage on shares of Entrada Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TRDA) in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm set an “outperform” rating on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on TRDA. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Entrada Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $29.00 price target for the company. Cowen initiated coverage on shares of Entrada Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company.

Entrada Therapeutics stock opened at $24.13 on Wednesday. Entrada Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $20.00 and a 1 year high of $36.85.

Entrada Therapeutics Inc is a biopharmaceutical company aiming to transform the lives of patients by establishing a new class of medicines, Endosomal Escape Vehicles(TM) to engage intracellular targets. Entrada Therapeutics Inc is based in BOSTON.

