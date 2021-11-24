EOSDT Market Capitalization Tops $2.63 Million (EOSDT)

EOSDT (CURRENCY:EOSDT) traded 0.9% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 14:00 PM ET on November 24th. One EOSDT coin can currently be purchased for about $1.00 or 0.00001760 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. EOSDT has a market capitalization of $2.63 million and approximately $3,282.00 worth of EOSDT was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, EOSDT has traded 1.8% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

EthereumX (ETX) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $50,850.52 or 0.78473148 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001766 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00001796 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 6.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $38.46 or 0.00067869 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 11.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $40.29 or 0.00071100 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4,190.09 or 0.07394407 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $48.96 or 0.00086410 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $56,815.51 or 1.00264530 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

About EOSDT

EOSDT’s launch date was May 31st, 2019. EOSDT’s total supply is 2,642,505 coins. The Reddit community for EOSDT is /r/Equilibrium_eosdt and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . EOSDT’s official Twitter account is @eosdt_official and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for EOSDT is eosdt.com . EOSDT’s official message board is medium.com/equilibrium-eosdt

According to CryptoCompare, “EOSDT is the first USD-pegged decentralized stable coin based on the Equilibrium framework and the EOS blockchain. EOSDT leverages underlying EOS collateral and adds extra liquidity to the market. Each EOSDT stable coin is backed by digital assets stored by an Equilibrium smart contract. Anyone may lock their digital assets there as collateral and issue EOSDT against it. EOSDT Supply Cap Increased by $100M With Bitcoin Liquidity Support. “

Buying and Selling EOSDT

