EPR Properties (NYSE:EPR) Price Target Increased to $58.00 by Analysts at Citigroup

EPR Properties (NYSE:EPR) had its price objective lifted by equities research analysts at Citigroup from $55.00 to $58.00 in a report released on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “neutral” rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock. Citigroup’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 15.35% from the stock’s previous close.
Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of EPR Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of EPR Properties from $52.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, October 25th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of EPR Properties from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $48.86.
EPR Properties stock traded up $0.03 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $50.28. 920 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 674,863. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 6.89 and a quick ratio of 6.89. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $51.17 and its 200 day moving average price is $51.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 387.72, a P/E/G ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 1.77. EPR Properties has a 52-week low of $29.79 and a 52-week high of $56.07.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC grew its stake in EPR Properties by 79.0% during the 3rd quarter. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC now owns 623 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 275 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its holdings in shares of EPR Properties by 53.3% during the 2nd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 782 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 272 shares in the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in EPR Properties in the 3rd quarter worth $88,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new stake in EPR Properties in the 2nd quarter worth $113,000. Finally, PSI Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in EPR Properties in the 3rd quarter worth $119,000. 78.41% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
EPR Properties Company Profile
EPR Properties operates as a real estate investment trust. The firm engages in the development, finance and leasing of theatres, entertainment retail and family entertainment centers. It operates through the following segments: Entertainment and Education. The Entertainment segment includes investments in megaplex theatres, entertainment retail centers, family entertainment centers and other retail parcels.
See Also: Upside/Downside Explanation
Receive News & Ratings for EPR Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EPR Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.