EPR Properties (NYSE:EPR) Price Target Increased to $58.00 by Analysts at Citigroup

EPR Properties (NYSE:EPR) had its price objective lifted by equities research analysts at Citigroup from $55.00 to $58.00 in a report released on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “neutral” rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock. Citigroup’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 15.35% from the stock’s previous close.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of EPR Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of EPR Properties from $52.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, October 25th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of EPR Properties from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $48.86.

EPR Properties stock traded up $0.03 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $50.28. 920 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 674,863. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 6.89 and a quick ratio of 6.89. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $51.17 and its 200 day moving average price is $51.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 387.72, a P/E/G ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 1.77. EPR Properties has a 52-week low of $29.79 and a 52-week high of $56.07.

EPR Properties (NYSE:EPR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by ($0.45). The company had revenue of $139.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $125.68 million. EPR Properties had a net margin of 7.25% and a return on equity of 1.29%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 118.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.04 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that EPR Properties will post 2.84 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC grew its stake in EPR Properties by 79.0% during the 3rd quarter. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC now owns 623 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 275 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its holdings in shares of EPR Properties by 53.3% during the 2nd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 782 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 272 shares in the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in EPR Properties in the 3rd quarter worth $88,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new stake in EPR Properties in the 2nd quarter worth $113,000. Finally, PSI Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in EPR Properties in the 3rd quarter worth $119,000. 78.41% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

EPR Properties Company Profile

EPR Properties operates as a real estate investment trust. The firm engages in the development, finance and leasing of theatres, entertainment retail and family entertainment centers. It operates through the following segments: Entertainment and Education. The Entertainment segment includes investments in megaplex theatres, entertainment retail centers, family entertainment centers and other retail parcels.

