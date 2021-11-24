EQ (CVE:EQ) Earns Speculative Buy Rating from Echelon Wealth Partners

EQ (CVE:EQ)‘s stock had its “speculative buy” rating restated by analysts at Echelon Wealth Partners in a research report issued on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

Shares of EQ stock opened at C$1.28 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.06, a current ratio of 2.96 and a quick ratio of 2.91. The stock has a market capitalization of C$87.33 million and a PE ratio of -18.29. EQ has a 52-week low of C$1.20 and a 52-week high of C$1.90. The business has a 50-day moving average price of C$1.35.

About EQ

EQ Inc, creates and targets customized audience segments using location-based behavior signals, advanced data analytics, and proprietary software in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company's products include Atom, a proprietary programmatic media buying platform, which enables to purchase targeted media for its clients to influence consumer behavior; and LOCUS, a proprietary automated data processing technology that enables to manage data at scale and enrich those data with proprietary first party and third party data.

