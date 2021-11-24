Equalizer (EQZ) Price Down 20.9% Over Last Week

Equalizer (CURRENCY:EQZ) traded down 9% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on November 24th. In the last week, Equalizer has traded down 20.9% against the U.S. dollar. Equalizer has a total market cap of $12.72 million and approximately $412,377.00 worth of Equalizer was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Equalizer coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.39 or 0.00000681 BTC on exchanges.

EthereumX (ETX) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $50,850.52 or 0.78473148 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001765 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00001802 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $38.99 or 0.00068793 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 11.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $40.34 or 0.00071185 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $4,203.67 or 0.07417788 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $49.40 or 0.00087164 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $56,551.24 or 0.99790297 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

About Equalizer

Equalizer’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 32,950,000 coins. Equalizer’s official Twitter account is @EqualizerFlash

