Equitable Group Inc. (TSE:EQB) Senior Officer Andrew Moor Sells 2,400 Shares

Equitable Group Inc. (TSE:EQB) Senior Officer Andrew Moor sold 2,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$80.05, for a total transaction of C$192,120.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 70,444 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$5,639,042.20.

Andrew Moor also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Equitable Group alerts:

On Thursday, November 18th, Andrew Moor sold 9,900 shares of Equitable Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$79.20, for a total transaction of C$784,080.00.

On Monday, November 8th, Andrew Moor sold 400 shares of Equitable Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$80.20, for a total transaction of C$32,080.00.

On Thursday, September 2nd, Andrew Moor sold 1,000 shares of Equitable Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$155.20, for a total transaction of C$155,200.00.

On Thursday, September 2nd, Andrew Moor sold 1,000 shares of Equitable Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$155.20, for a total transaction of C$155,200.00.

EQB traded up C$0.11 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting C$80.88. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 23,449 shares, compared to its average volume of 49,960. The firm has a market cap of C$2.75 billion and a P/E ratio of 9.92. Equitable Group Inc. has a 52-week low of C$47.26 and a 52-week high of C$84.78. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of C$112.62 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$133.00.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be paid a $0.185 dividend. This represents a $0.74 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 14th. Equitable Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 9.09%.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the stock. Scotiabank cut their price target on shares of Equitable Group from C$172.00 to C$86.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. National Bank Financial boosted their price target on shares of Equitable Group to C$93.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. TD Securities boosted their price target on shares of Equitable Group from C$87.00 to C$95.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Cormark boosted their price target on shares of Equitable Group from C$160.00 to C$165.00 in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, National Bankshares upped their target price on shares of Equitable Group from C$93.00 to C$98.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$110.81.

Equitable Group Company Profile

Equitable Group Inc, through its subsidiary, Equitable Bank, provides various financial services to retail and commercial customers in Canada. The company accepts term deposits and guaranteed investment certificates, high interest savings accounts, tax-free savings accounts, and institutional deposit notes, as well as specialized financing solutions.

Read More: Options Trading

Receive News & Ratings for Equitable Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Equitable Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.