Equities Analysts Offer Predictions for Central Garden & Pet’s Q1 2022 Earnings (NASDAQ:CENT)

Central Garden & Pet (NASDAQ:CENT) – Stock analysts at Truist Securiti cut their Q1 2022 earnings per share estimates for shares of Central Garden & Pet in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, November 23rd. Truist Securiti analyst W. Chappell now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $0.01 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.07. Truist Securiti also issued estimates for Central Garden & Pet’s Q2 2022 earnings at $1.30 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $3.11 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $0.13 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $1.51 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $1.78 EPS and Q4 2023 earnings at $0.14 EPS.

Central Garden & Pet (NASDAQ:CENT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 22nd. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.24) by $0.18. Central Garden & Pet had a net margin of 5.19% and a return on equity of 15.62%. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.25 earnings per share.

Central Garden & Pet stock opened at $51.61 on Wednesday. Central Garden & Pet has a 1-year low of $36.53 and a 1-year high of $62.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.98 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a current ratio of 3.29, a quick ratio of 2.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $50.66 and a 200 day simple moving average of $51.12.

In related news, insider John D. Walker III sold 4,500 shares of Central Garden & Pet stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.30, for a total value of $190,350.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 97,272 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,114,605.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 10.75% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CENT. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in shares of Central Garden & Pet by 3,635.0% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 747 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 727 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Central Garden & Pet during the 2nd quarter valued at $169,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in shares of Central Garden & Pet by 9.6% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,218 shares of the company’s stock valued at $171,000 after purchasing an additional 282 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Central Garden & Pet by 21.5% during the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,340 shares of the company’s stock worth $177,000 after acquiring an additional 590 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its holdings in shares of Central Garden & Pet by 115,033.3% during the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 3,454 shares of the company’s stock worth $183,000 after acquiring an additional 3,451 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 18.23% of the company’s stock.

Central Garden & Pet Company Profile

Central Garden & Pet Co is an innovator, producer and distributor of branded and private label products for the lawn & garden and pet supplies markets in the United States. Founded initially as a distribution company, it grew its business through a succession of over 50 acquisitions and created a broad portfolio which allows for economies of scale and market advantages.

