Equities Analysts Offer Predictions for Immunovant, Inc.’s Q3 2022 Earnings (NASDAQ:IMVT)

Immunovant, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMVT) – Analysts at Truist Securiti issued their Q3 2022 earnings estimates for shares of Immunovant in a note issued to investors on Monday, November 22nd. Truist Securiti analyst R. Karnauskas forecasts that the company will post earnings of ($0.34) per share for the quarter. Truist Securiti also issued estimates for Immunovant’s Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.36) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($1.52) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($1.72) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($1.54) EPS, FY2025 earnings at ($1.34) EPS and FY2026 earnings at ($0.57) EPS.

Immunovant (NASDAQ:IMVT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 5th. The company reported ($0.35) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.26) by ($0.09).

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on IMVT. Robert W. Baird downgraded shares of Immunovant from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $20.00 to $10.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Truist lowered their target price on shares of Immunovant from $24.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. Chardan Capital lowered their target price on shares of Immunovant from $55.00 to $22.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 13th. Credit Suisse Group downgraded shares of Immunovant from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $12.00 to $7.00 in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, HC Wainwright reduced their price target on shares of Immunovant from $19.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Immunovant currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $20.22.

Shares of Immunovant stock opened at $8.08 on Wednesday. Immunovant has a 12-month low of $6.68 and a 12-month high of $53.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $929.20 million, a P/E ratio of -6.36 and a beta of 0.66. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $8.68.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in Immunovant during the first quarter valued at $217,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its position in Immunovant by 1,132.2% during the first quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 132,741 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,129,000 after buying an additional 121,968 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Immunovant by 880.4% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 752,651 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,072,000 after buying an additional 675,882 shares during the period. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. purchased a new position in Immunovant during the first quarter valued at $403,000. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Immunovant during the first quarter valued at $6,897,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.03% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Douglas J. Hughes bought 18,247 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 27th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $8.24 per share, for a total transaction of $150,355.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 1.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Immunovant Company Profile

Immunovant, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops monoclonal antibodies for the treatment of autoimmune diseases. It develops IMVT-1401, a novel fully human monoclonal antibody that selectively binds to and inhibits the neonatal fragment crystallizable receptor, which is in Phase IIa clinical trials for the treatment of myasthenia gravis and thyroid eye disease, as well as has completed initiation of Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of warm autoimmune hemolytic anemia.

