Equities Analysts Offer Predictions for United Rentals, Inc.’s Q1 2023 Earnings (NYSE:URI)

United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI) – Stock analysts at KeyCorp issued their Q1 2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for United Rentals in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, November 22nd. KeyCorp analyst K. Newman expects that the construction company will post earnings per share of $5.48 for the quarter. KeyCorp currently has a “Overweight” rating and a $455.00 target price on the stock. KeyCorp also issued estimates for United Rentals’ Q2 2023 earnings at $6.15 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $8.06 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $27.82 EPS.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on URI. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of United Rentals from $400.00 to $445.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of United Rentals from $275.00 to $297.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, November 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $352.30.

NYSE:URI opened at $375.19 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $362.94 and its 200-day moving average price is $340.27. The company has a market capitalization of $27.16 billion, a PE ratio of 22.68, a P/E/G ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.74. United Rentals has a 1-year low of $217.39 and a 1-year high of $414.99.

United Rentals (NYSE:URI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The construction company reported $6.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $6.80 by ($0.22). The company had revenue of $2.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.58 billion. United Rentals had a net margin of 13.04% and a return on equity of 28.88%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $5.40 earnings per share.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in United Rentals by 3.0% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,856,506 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,506,304,000 after acquiring an additional 225,508 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of United Rentals by 3.2% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,428,653 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,731,793,000 after buying an additional 166,366 shares in the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors grew its stake in shares of United Rentals by 158.0% during the third quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 2,442,756 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $857,236,000 after purchasing an additional 1,496,058 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its stake in shares of United Rentals by 104.8% during the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 2,141,854 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $773,766,000 after purchasing an additional 1,096,080 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in United Rentals by 2.5% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,331,394 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $466,030,000 after acquiring an additional 32,210 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.71% of the company’s stock.

In other United Rentals news, Director Jose B. Alvarez sold 925 shares of United Rentals stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $375.80, for a total value of $347,615.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.42% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

United Rentals, Inc engages in the equipment rental business. It offers rent to construction and industrial companies, manufacturers, utilities, municipalities, homeowners and government entities. The firm operates through two business segments: General Rentals; and Trench, Power & Fluid Solutions. The General Rentals segment engages in the rental of construction, aerial and industrial equipment, general tools and light equipment, and related services and activities.

