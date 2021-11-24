Equities Analysts Set Expectations for Hamilton Thorne Ltd.’s Q4 2021 Earnings (CVE:HTL)

Hamilton Thorne Ltd. (CVE:HTL) – Equities researchers at Pi Financial dropped their Q4 2021 earnings estimates for shares of Hamilton Thorne in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, November 23rd. Pi Financial analyst D. Schilling now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $0.00 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.01. Pi Financial also issued estimates for Hamilton Thorne’s FY2022 earnings at $0.04 EPS.

Get Hamilton Thorne alerts:

Hamilton Thorne stock opened at C$2.15 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.24, a current ratio of 3.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.48. Hamilton Thorne has a 12-month low of C$1.28 and a 12-month high of C$2.20. The company’s fifty day moving average is C$1.91. The firm has a market cap of C$302.98 million and a P/E ratio of 86.00.

Hamilton Thorne Ltd. develops, manufactures, and sells precision instruments, consumables, software, and services for the assisted reproductive technologies (ART), research, and cell biology markets. It offers laser products used in a range of scientific applications and in vitro fertilization (IVF) procedures; and image analysis systems used in the studies of reproductive cells in the human fertility, animal sciences, and reproductive toxicology fields.

Further Reading: What are the risks of holding treasury bonds?

Receive News & Ratings for Hamilton Thorne Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hamilton Thorne and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.