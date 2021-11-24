Equities Research Analysts’ New Coverage for November, 24th (BERY, BFRI, BTTX, CELU, GNHAF, HLUYY, IPSEY, LIAN, MCS, OCUP)

Equities Research Analysts’ new coverage for Wednesday, November 24th:

Raymond James started coverage on shares of Berry Global Group (NYSE:BERY). The firm issued a market perform rating on the stock.

Roth Capital initiated coverage on shares of Biofrontera (NASDAQ:BFRI). Roth Capital issued a buy rating on the stock.

Chardan Capital initiated coverage on shares of Better Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BTTX). The firm issued a buy rating and a $17.00 target price on the stock.

Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of Celularity (NASDAQ:CELU). The firm issued an equal weight rating and a $9.00 target price on the stock.

Berenberg Bank began coverage on shares of Vifor Pharma (OTCMKTS:GNHAF). The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on shares of H. Lundbeck A/S (OTCMKTS:HLUYY). They issued a buy rating on the stock.

Berenberg Bank began coverage on shares of Ipsen (OTCMKTS:IPSEY). Berenberg Bank issued a hold rating on the stock.

Raymond James began coverage on shares of LianBio (NASDAQ:LIAN). The firm issued an outperform rating and a $27.00 target price on the stock.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of Marcus (NYSE:MCS). The firm issued a neutral rating and a $25.00 price target on the stock.

HC Wainwright started coverage on shares of Ocuphire Pharma (NASDAQ:OCUP). HC Wainwright issued a buy rating and a $26.00 price target on the stock.

Benchmark Co. began coverage on shares of Spotify Technology (NYSE:SPOT). The firm issued a buy rating and a $300.00 price target on the stock.

Wedbush assumed coverage on shares of TMC the metals (NASDAQ:TMC). The firm issued a neutral rating and a $5.00 price target on the stock.

Evercore ISI initiated coverage on shares of Entrada Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TRDA). They issued an outperform rating on the stock.

Berenberg Bank began coverage on shares of UCB (OTCMKTS:UCBJF). They issued a buy rating on the stock.

