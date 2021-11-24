Equities Research Analysts’ Price Target Changes for November, 24th (AADI, ADSK, AFM, AO, API, BOY, BRW, BURL, CNIC, CRWD)

Posted by on Nov 24th, 2021

Equities Research Analysts’ price target changes for Wednesday, November 24th:

Aadi Bioscience (NASDAQ:AADI) had its target price boosted by HC Wainwright from $47.00 to $49.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI) had its price target increased by Piper Sandler from $190.00 to $210.00. Piper Sandler currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI) had its price target raised by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $175.00 to $190.00. They currently have a hold rating on the stock.

Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI) had its target price raised by Raymond James from $185.00 to $210.00. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK) had its price target boosted by Morgan Stanley from $324.00 to $344.00. Morgan Stanley currently has an equal weight rating on the stock. They noted that the move was a valuation call. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.

Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK) had its price target increased by Piper Sandler from $338.00 to $340.00. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK) had its target price trimmed by Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. from $350.00 to $315.00. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK) had its price target trimmed by KeyCorp from $365.00 to $350.00. KeyCorp currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK) had its target price trimmed by Credit Suisse Group AG from $450.00 to $440.00. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK) had its price target reduced by Royal Bank of Canada from $363.00 to $343.00. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK) had its target price reduced by Mizuho from $380.00 to $330.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Alpha Financial Markets Consulting (LON:AFM) had its target price raised by Berenberg Bank from GBX 420 ($5.49) to GBX 470 ($6.14). Berenberg Bank currently has a buy rating on the stock.

AO World (LON:AO) had its target price trimmed by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 170 ($2.22) to GBX 125 ($1.63). They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

Agora (NASDAQ:API) had its price target lowered by Needham & Company LLC from $40.00 to $27.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Bodycote (LON:BOY) had its price target lowered by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 800 ($10.45) to GBX 770 ($10.06). The firm currently has an underweight rating on the stock.

Brewin Dolphin (LON:BRW) had its price target increased by Liberum Capital from GBX 410 ($5.36) to GBX 430 ($5.62). The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Burlington Stores (NYSE:BURL) had its price target boosted by Credit Suisse Group AG from $354.00 to $360.00. Credit Suisse Group AG currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Burlington Stores (NYSE:BURL) had its price target cut by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $364.00 to $316.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

CentralNic Group (LON:CNIC) had its target price increased by Berenberg Bank from GBX 220 ($2.87) to GBX 230 ($3.00). Berenberg Bank currently has a buy rating on the stock.

CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD) had its price target lowered by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $320.00 to $300.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Dell Technologies (NYSE:DELL) had its price target increased by Morgan Stanley from $67.00 to $68.00. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

DICK’S Sporting Goods (NYSE:DKS) had its price target raised by Citigroup Inc. from $160.00 to $170.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Digital Realty Trust (NYSE:DLR) had its price target raised by Royal Bank of Canada from $175.00 to $176.00. Royal Bank of Canada currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Dollar Tree (NASDAQ:DLTR) had its target price raised by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $148.00 to $171.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Dollar Tree (NASDAQ:DLTR) had its price target boosted by Barclays PLC from $100.00 to $140.00. They currently have an equal weight rating on the stock.

Dycom Industries (NYSE:DY) had its price target boosted by Wells Fargo & Company from $85.00 to $110.00. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

Dycom Industries (NYSE:DY) had its price target increased by KeyCorp from $104.00 to $115.00. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Eledon Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ELDN) had its price target cut by HC Wainwright from $35.00 to $25.00. HC Wainwright currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Enanta Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ENTA) had its target price increased by Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. from $55.00 to $73.00. Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. currently has a market perform rating on the stock.

Etsy (NASDAQ:ETSY) had its price target boosted by Citigroup Inc. from $245.00 to $320.00. Citigroup Inc. currently has a buy rating on the stock. They noted that the move was a valuation call. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.

Genius Sports (NYSE:GENI) had its target price lowered by Needham & Company LLC from $29.00 to $22.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Genus (LON:GNS) had its price target lowered by Liberum Capital from GBX 6,000 ($78.39) to GBX 5,740 ($74.99). The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

GAP (NYSE:GPS) had its target price trimmed by Robert W. Baird from $38.00 to $26.00. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

GAP (NYSE:GPS) had its target price cut by The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from $33.00 to $29.00. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

GAP (NYSE:GPS) had its target price reduced by Credit Suisse Group AG from $31.00 to $20.00. Credit Suisse Group AG currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

GAP (NYSE:GPS) had its target price trimmed by Wells Fargo & Company from $40.00 to $25.00. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

GAP (NYSE:GPS) had its target price reduced by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $43.00 to $29.00. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft currently has a buy rating on the stock.

GAP (NYSE:GPS) had its price target lowered by UBS Group AG from $31.00 to $25.00. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

GAP (NYSE:GPS) had its target price trimmed by Telsey Advisory Group from $33.00 to $24.00. The firm currently has a market perform rating on the stock.

Halozyme Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HALO) had its target price lowered by Wells Fargo & Company from $60.00 to $58.00. Wells Fargo & Company currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

HP (NYSE:HPQ) had its price target raised by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $32.00 to $36.00. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft currently has a hold rating on the stock.

Jacobs Engineering Group (NYSE:J) had its target price increased by Credit Suisse Group AG from $156.00 to $162.00. Credit Suisse Group AG currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Jacobs Engineering Group (NYSE:J) had its target price increased by Robert W. Baird from $145.00 to $161.00. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

Jack in the Box (NASDAQ:JACK) had its target price cut by Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. from $130.00 to $125.00. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Jack in the Box (NASDAQ:JACK) had its price target cut by Morgan Stanley from $115.00 to $105.00. Morgan Stanley currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

Jack in the Box (NASDAQ:JACK) had its target price reduced by Robert W. Baird from $110.00 to $100.00. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

Jack in the Box (NASDAQ:JACK) had its target price reduced by Cowen Inc from $140.00 to $130.00. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Jack in the Box (NASDAQ:JACK) had its target price lowered by Wedbush from $117.00 to $110.00. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Nordstrom (NYSE:JWN) had its target price lowered by Telsey Advisory Group from $36.00 to $27.00. They currently have a market perform rating on the stock.

Nordstrom (NYSE:JWN) had its target price lowered by Citigroup Inc. from $31.00 to $27.00. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Nordstrom (NYSE:JWN) had its target price trimmed by Robert W. Baird from $39.00 to $30.00. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

Nordstrom (NYSE:JWN) had its price target lowered by Credit Suisse Group AG from $34.00 to $26.00. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Keysight Technologies (NYSE:KEYS) had its target price boosted by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $179.00 to $189.00. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft currently has a hold rating on the stock.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT) had its target price reduced by Wells Fargo & Company from $144.00 to $137.00. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT) had its target price lowered by Citigroup Inc. from $153.00 to $146.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

NuCana (NASDAQ:NCNA) had its price target trimmed by HC Wainwright from $10.00 to $9.00. HC Wainwright currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Nutanix (NASDAQ:NTNX) had its target price raised by Needham & Company LLC from $64.00 to $71.00. Needham & Company LLC currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Anaplan (NYSE:PLAN) had its target price cut by Morgan Stanley from $80.00 to $73.00. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

Anaplan (NYSE:PLAN) had its price target cut by Mizuho from $90.00 to $70.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Anaplan (NYSE:PLAN) had its price target lowered by Jefferies Financial Group Inc. from $85.00 to $70.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Anaplan (NYSE:PLAN) had its target price reduced by Barclays PLC from $84.00 to $68.00. They currently have an equal weight rating on the stock.

Anaplan (NYSE:PLAN) had its price target trimmed by Wells Fargo & Company from $85.00 to $75.00. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

Anaplan (NYSE:PLAN) had its price target cut by The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from $67.00 to $58.00. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Anaplan (NYSE:PLAN) had its price target trimmed by KeyCorp from $80.00 to $60.00. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

Pure Storage (NYSE:PSTG) had its price target raised by Morgan Stanley from $27.00 to $33.00. The firm currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

Pure Storage (NYSE:PSTG) had its target price boosted by KeyCorp from $30.00 to $34.00. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Pure Storage (NYSE:PSTG) had its target price raised by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $32.00 to $38.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Palatin Technologies (NYSEAMERICAN:PTN) had its target price raised by HC Wainwright from $2.00 to $5.00. HC Wainwright currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Shell Midstream Partners (NYSE:SHLX) had its price target cut by Mizuho from $15.00 to $14.00. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

J. M. Smucker (NYSE:SJM) had its target price raised by Barclays PLC from $130.00 to $140.00. The firm currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

J. M. Smucker (NYSE:SJM) had its price target increased by Citigroup Inc. from $132.00 to $138.00. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

J. M. Smucker (NYSE:SJM) had its target price raised by Credit Suisse Group AG from $125.00 to $130.00. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Simon Property Group (NYSE:SPG) had its price target boosted by Piper Sandler from $180.00 to $200.00. Piper Sandler currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Severn Trent (LON:SVT) had its target price boosted by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 2,600 ($33.97) to GBX 2,675 ($34.95). The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

VMware (NYSE:VMW) had its target price boosted by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $135.00 to $145.00. They currently have a hold rating on the stock.

VMware (NYSE:VMW) had its price target reduced by Piper Sandler from $178.00 to $154.00. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

VMware (NYSE:VMW) had its target price reduced by Barclays PLC from $163.00 to $140.00. Barclays PLC currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

XPeng (NYSE:XPEV) had its target price boosted by Citigroup Inc. from $87.00 to $92.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZS) had its price target boosted by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $325.00 to $400.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Receive News & Ratings for Aadi Bioscience Inc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aadi Bioscience Inc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.