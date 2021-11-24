Equities Research Analysts’ Price Target Changes for November, 24th (AADI, ADSK, AFM, AO, API, BOY, BRW, BURL, CNIC, CRWD)

Equities Research Analysts’ price target changes for Wednesday, November 24th:

Aadi Bioscience (NASDAQ:AADI) had its target price boosted by HC Wainwright from $47.00 to $49.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI) had its price target increased by Piper Sandler from $190.00 to $210.00. Piper Sandler currently has an overweight rating on the stock.



had its price target raised by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $175.00 to $190.00. They currently have a hold rating on the stock.

Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI) had its target price raised by Raymond James from $185.00 to $210.00. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK) had its price target boosted by Morgan Stanley from $324.00 to $344.00. Morgan Stanley currently has an equal weight rating on the stock. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK) had its price target increased by Piper Sandler from $338.00 to $340.00. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK) had its target price trimmed by Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. from $350.00 to $315.00. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK) had its price target trimmed by KeyCorp from $365.00 to $350.00. KeyCorp currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK) had its target price trimmed by Credit Suisse Group AG from $450.00 to $440.00. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK) had its price target reduced by Royal Bank of Canada from $363.00 to $343.00. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK) had its target price reduced by Mizuho from $380.00 to $330.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Alpha Financial Markets Consulting (LON:AFM) had its target price raised by Berenberg Bank from GBX 420 ($5.49) to GBX 470 ($6.14). Berenberg Bank currently has a buy rating on the stock.

AO World (LON:AO) had its target price trimmed by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 170 ($2.22) to GBX 125 ($1.63). They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

Agora (NASDAQ:API) had its price target lowered by Needham & Company LLC from $40.00 to $27.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Bodycote (LON:BOY) had its price target lowered by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 800 ($10.45) to GBX 770 ($10.06). The firm currently has an underweight rating on the stock.

Brewin Dolphin (LON:BRW) had its price target increased by Liberum Capital from GBX 410 ($5.36) to GBX 430 ($5.62). The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Burlington Stores (NYSE:BURL) had its price target boosted by Credit Suisse Group AG from $354.00 to $360.00. Credit Suisse Group AG currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Burlington Stores (NYSE:BURL) had its price target cut by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $364.00 to $316.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

CentralNic Group (LON:CNIC) had its target price increased by Berenberg Bank from GBX 220 ($2.87) to GBX 230 ($3.00). Berenberg Bank currently has a buy rating on the stock.

CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD) had its price target lowered by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $320.00 to $300.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Dell Technologies (NYSE:DELL) had its price target increased by Morgan Stanley from $67.00 to $68.00. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

DICK’S Sporting Goods (NYSE:DKS) had its price target raised by Citigroup Inc. from $160.00 to $170.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Digital Realty Trust (NYSE:DLR) had its price target raised by Royal Bank of Canada from $175.00 to $176.00. Royal Bank of Canada currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Dollar Tree (NASDAQ:DLTR) had its target price raised by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $148.00 to $171.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Dollar Tree (NASDAQ:DLTR) had its price target boosted by Barclays PLC from $100.00 to $140.00. They currently have an equal weight rating on the stock.

Dycom Industries (NYSE:DY) had its price target boosted by Wells Fargo & Company from $85.00 to $110.00. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

Dycom Industries (NYSE:DY) had its price target increased by KeyCorp from $104.00 to $115.00. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Eledon Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ELDN) had its price target cut by HC Wainwright from $35.00 to $25.00. HC Wainwright currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Enanta Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ENTA) had its target price increased by Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. from $55.00 to $73.00. Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. currently has a market perform rating on the stock.

Etsy (NASDAQ:ETSY) had its price target boosted by Citigroup Inc. from $245.00 to $320.00. Citigroup Inc. currently has a buy rating on the stock. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

Genius Sports (NYSE:GENI) had its target price lowered by Needham & Company LLC from $29.00 to $22.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Genus (LON:GNS) had its price target lowered by Liberum Capital from GBX 6,000 ($78.39) to GBX 5,740 ($74.99). The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

GAP (NYSE:GPS) had its target price trimmed by Robert W. Baird from $38.00 to $26.00. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

GAP (NYSE:GPS) had its target price cut by The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from $33.00 to $29.00. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

GAP (NYSE:GPS) had its target price reduced by Credit Suisse Group AG from $31.00 to $20.00. Credit Suisse Group AG currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

GAP (NYSE:GPS) had its target price trimmed by Wells Fargo & Company from $40.00 to $25.00. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

GAP (NYSE:GPS) had its target price reduced by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $43.00 to $29.00. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft currently has a buy rating on the stock.

GAP (NYSE:GPS) had its price target lowered by UBS Group AG from $31.00 to $25.00. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

GAP (NYSE:GPS) had its target price trimmed by Telsey Advisory Group from $33.00 to $24.00. The firm currently has a market perform rating on the stock.

Halozyme Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HALO) had its target price lowered by Wells Fargo & Company from $60.00 to $58.00. Wells Fargo & Company currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

HP (NYSE:HPQ) had its price target raised by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $32.00 to $36.00. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft currently has a hold rating on the stock.

Jacobs Engineering Group (NYSE:J) had its target price increased by Credit Suisse Group AG from $156.00 to $162.00. Credit Suisse Group AG currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Jacobs Engineering Group (NYSE:J) had its target price increased by Robert W. Baird from $145.00 to $161.00. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

Jack in the Box (NASDAQ:JACK) had its target price cut by Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. from $130.00 to $125.00. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Jack in the Box (NASDAQ:JACK) had its price target cut by Morgan Stanley from $115.00 to $105.00. Morgan Stanley currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

Jack in the Box (NASDAQ:JACK) had its target price reduced by Robert W. Baird from $110.00 to $100.00. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

Jack in the Box (NASDAQ:JACK) had its target price reduced by Cowen Inc from $140.00 to $130.00. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Jack in the Box (NASDAQ:JACK) had its target price lowered by Wedbush from $117.00 to $110.00. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Nordstrom (NYSE:JWN) had its target price lowered by Telsey Advisory Group from $36.00 to $27.00. They currently have a market perform rating on the stock.

Nordstrom (NYSE:JWN) had its target price lowered by Citigroup Inc. from $31.00 to $27.00. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Nordstrom (NYSE:JWN) had its target price trimmed by Robert W. Baird from $39.00 to $30.00. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

Nordstrom (NYSE:JWN) had its price target lowered by Credit Suisse Group AG from $34.00 to $26.00. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Keysight Technologies (NYSE:KEYS) had its target price boosted by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $179.00 to $189.00. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft currently has a hold rating on the stock.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT) had its target price reduced by Wells Fargo & Company from $144.00 to $137.00. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT) had its target price lowered by Citigroup Inc. from $153.00 to $146.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

NuCana (NASDAQ:NCNA) had its price target trimmed by HC Wainwright from $10.00 to $9.00. HC Wainwright currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Nutanix (NASDAQ:NTNX) had its target price raised by Needham & Company LLC from $64.00 to $71.00. Needham & Company LLC currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Anaplan (NYSE:PLAN) had its target price cut by Morgan Stanley from $80.00 to $73.00. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

Anaplan (NYSE:PLAN) had its price target cut by Mizuho from $90.00 to $70.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Anaplan (NYSE:PLAN) had its price target lowered by Jefferies Financial Group Inc. from $85.00 to $70.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Anaplan (NYSE:PLAN) had its target price reduced by Barclays PLC from $84.00 to $68.00. They currently have an equal weight rating on the stock.

Anaplan (NYSE:PLAN) had its price target trimmed by Wells Fargo & Company from $85.00 to $75.00. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

Anaplan (NYSE:PLAN) had its price target cut by The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from $67.00 to $58.00. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Anaplan (NYSE:PLAN) had its price target trimmed by KeyCorp from $80.00 to $60.00. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

Pure Storage (NYSE:PSTG) had its price target raised by Morgan Stanley from $27.00 to $33.00. The firm currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

Pure Storage (NYSE:PSTG) had its target price boosted by KeyCorp from $30.00 to $34.00. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Pure Storage (NYSE:PSTG) had its target price raised by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $32.00 to $38.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Palatin Technologies (NYSEAMERICAN:PTN) had its target price raised by HC Wainwright from $2.00 to $5.00. HC Wainwright currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Shell Midstream Partners (NYSE:SHLX) had its price target cut by Mizuho from $15.00 to $14.00. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

J. M. Smucker (NYSE:SJM) had its target price raised by Barclays PLC from $130.00 to $140.00. The firm currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

J. M. Smucker (NYSE:SJM) had its price target increased by Citigroup Inc. from $132.00 to $138.00. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

J. M. Smucker (NYSE:SJM) had its target price raised by Credit Suisse Group AG from $125.00 to $130.00. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Simon Property Group (NYSE:SPG) had its price target boosted by Piper Sandler from $180.00 to $200.00. Piper Sandler currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Severn Trent (LON:SVT) had its target price boosted by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 2,600 ($33.97) to GBX 2,675 ($34.95). The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

VMware (NYSE:VMW) had its target price boosted by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $135.00 to $145.00. They currently have a hold rating on the stock.

VMware (NYSE:VMW) had its price target reduced by Piper Sandler from $178.00 to $154.00. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

VMware (NYSE:VMW) had its target price reduced by Barclays PLC from $163.00 to $140.00. Barclays PLC currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

XPeng (NYSE:XPEV) had its target price boosted by Citigroup Inc. from $87.00 to $92.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZS) had its price target boosted by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $325.00 to $400.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

