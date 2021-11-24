Equities Research Analysts’ Price Target Changes for November, 24th (ABBV, ADI, APLS, BBY, DLTR, DOOO, EGLX, EPR, HBM, HPQ)

Equities Research Analysts’ price target changes for Wednesday, November 24th:

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV) had its price target raised by Truist Securities from $118.00 to $135.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI) had its price target raised by Truist Securities from $192.00 to $204.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Apellis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:APLS) had its price target increased by Citigroup Inc. from $65.00 to $72.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Best Buy (NYSE:BBY) had its price target reduced by Jefferies Financial Group Inc. from $145.00 to $137.00. Jefferies Financial Group Inc. currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Dollar Tree (NASDAQ:DLTR) had its price target boosted by Evercore ISI from $125.00 to $150.00. The firm currently has an in-line rating on the stock.

BRP (NASDAQ:DOOO) had its price target trimmed by National Bank Financial from $135.00 to $131.00. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Enthusiast Gaming (NASDAQ:EGLX) had its price target raised by HC Wainwright from $7.00 to $8.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

EPR Properties (NYSE:EPR) had its target price boosted by Citigroup Inc. from $55.00 to $58.00. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Hudbay Minerals (NYSE:HBM) (TSE:HBM) had its target price increased by Credit Suisse Group AG from $11.50 to $12.50. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

HP (NYSE:HPQ) had its target price raised by Evercore ISI from $35.00 to $40.00. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

IBEX (NASDAQ:IBEX) had its target price trimmed by Citigroup Inc. from $23.00 to $21.00. Citigroup Inc. currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Jack in the Box (NASDAQ:JACK) had its target price trimmed by Truist Securities from $142.00 to $130.00. Truist Securities currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Nordstrom (NYSE:JWN) had its target price trimmed by Evercore ISI from $45.00 to $35.00. Evercore ISI currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Kura Oncology (NASDAQ:KURA) had its target price reduced by HC Wainwright from $43.00 to $32.00. HC Wainwright currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Eli Lilly and (NYSE:LLY) had its price target increased by Truist Securities from $262.00 to $301.00. Truist Securities currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Newmont (NYSE:NEM) had its price target lowered by National Bank Financial from $95.00 to $92.00. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Nutanix (NASDAQ:NTNX) had its target price trimmed by Morgan Stanley from $41.00 to $38.00. The firm currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

Anaplan (NYSE:PLAN) had its target price lowered by Loop Capital from $65.00 to $45.00. They currently have a hold rating on the stock.

Anaplan (NYSE:PLAN) had its price target reduced by Truist Securities from $80.00 to $70.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Post (NYSE:POST) had its price target trimmed by Citigroup Inc. from $128.00 to $122.00. Citigroup Inc. currently has a buy rating on the stock.

J. M. Smucker (NYSE:SJM) had its target price increased by Morgan Stanley from $117.00 to $125.00. The firm currently has an underweight rating on the stock.

XPeng (NYSE:XPEV) had its target price boosted by Bank of America Co. from $63.00 to $66.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

