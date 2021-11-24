Equities Research Analysts’ Updated EPS Estimates for November, 24th (ACC, ADMA, ADYEY, AGTC, AMPE, APLT, ARCO, ATDRY, BKHYY, CRH)

Equities Research Analysts’ updated eps estimates for Wednesday, November 24th:

American Campus Communities (NYSE:ACC) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a buy rating. Zacks Investment Research currently has $60.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “American Campus Communities, Inc. is a real estate investment trust (REIT). Through ACC’s controlling interest in American Campus Communities Operating Partnership L.P. (ACCOP), ACC is one of the largest owners, managers and developers of high quality student housing properties in the United States in terms of beds owned and under management. ACC is a fully integrated, self-managed and self-administered equity REIT with expertise in the acquisition, design, financing, development, construction management, leasing and management of student housing properties. “

ADMA Biologics (NASDAQ:ADMA) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a buy rating. Zacks Investment Research currently has $1.50 target price on the stock. According to Zacks, “ADMA Biologics, Inc. is a specialty immune globulin company. It develops, manufactures and intends to market plasma-based biologics for the treatment and prevention of certain infectious diseases. The Company’s target patient populations include immune-compromised individuals who suffer from an underlying immune deficiency disease or who may be immune-suppressed for medical reasons. Its lead product candidate, RI-002, which is in Phase III clinical trial, is intended for the treatment of primary immune deficiency disease. ADMA Biologics, Inc. is headquartered in Ramsey, New Jersey. “

Adyen (OTCMKTS:ADYEY)

was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a buy rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “Adyen N.V offer payments platform. It provides end-to-end infrastructure connecting directly to Visa, Mastercard and consumers preferred payment methods. The company serves customers including Facebook, Uber, Spotify, Microsoft, Singapore Airlines and L’Oréal. Adyen N.V is based in AMSTERDAM. “

Applied Genetic Technologies (NASDAQ:AGTC) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a sell rating. According to Zacks, “Applied Genetic Technologies Corporation is a clinical-stage biotechnology company. It develops gene therapy products for inherited orphan ophthalmology diseases. Its lead product candidates in the preclinical stage include treatments for X-linked retinoschisis, Achromatopsia, and X-linked retinitis pigmentosa, which are diseases of the eye caused by mutations in single genes. Applied Genetic Technologies Corporation is headquartered in Alachua, Florida. “

Ampio Pharmaceuticals (NYSEAMERICAN:AMPE) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a buy rating. They currently have $1.25 target price on the stock. According to Zacks, “Ampio Pharmaceuticals, Inc. develops proprietary drugs for metabolic disease, eye disease, kidney disease, inflammation, CNS disease, and male sexual dysfunction. Principal products offered by the Company include Optina, an oral drug for the treatment of diabetic retinopathy and macular edema; and Vasaloc, an oral drug for the treatment of diabetic nephropathy. Ampio Pharmaceuticals, Inc. is based in Greenwood Village, Colorado. “

Applied Therapeutics (NASDAQ:APLT) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a sell rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “Applied Therapeutics Inc. is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. It engages in developing drug candidates for unmet medical need. The company’s product candidate consists of AT-001, for the treatment of Diabetic Cardiomyopathy; AT-007, for the treatment of Galactosemia and AT-003, for the treatment of diabetic retinopathy which are in clinical stage. Applied Therapeutics Inc. is based in New York, United States. “

Arcos Dorados (NYSE:ARCO) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a sell rating. According to Zacks, “Arcos Dorados Holdings Inc. operates as a franchisee of McDonald’s with its operations divided in Brazil; North Latin America division; South Latin America and the Caribbean division. It also runs quick service restaurants in Latin America and the Caribbean. It has operations in territories in Latin America and the Caribbean, including Argentina, Aruba, Brazil, Chile, Colombia, Costa Rica, Curaçao, Ecuador, French Guiana, Guadeloupe, Martinique, Mexico, Panama, Peru, Puerto Rico, Uruguay, the U.S. Virgin Islands of St. Croix and St. Thomas, and Venezuela. Arcos Dorados Holdings Inc. is headquartered in Buenos Aires, Argentina. “

Auto Trader Group (OTCMKTS:ATDRY) had its hold rating reiterated by analysts at Berenberg Bank.

Bank Hapoalim B.M. (OTCMKTS:BKHYY) was upgraded by analysts at Barclays PLC to an equal weight rating. Barclays PLC currently has 34.00 price target on the stock, up from their previous price target of 33.00.

CRH (NYSE:CRH) had its buy rating reissued by analysts at Berenberg Bank.

flatexDEGIRO (OTCMKTS:FNNTF) had its buy rating reissued by analysts at Berenberg Bank.

Gjensidige Forsikring ASA (OTCMKTS:GJNSY) was downgraded by analysts at Pareto Securities from a buy rating to a hold rating.

GlaxoSmithKline (NYSE:GSK) had its buy rating reissued by analysts at Berenberg Bank.

Halma (OTCMKTS:HLMAF) had its hold rating reaffirmed by analysts at Berenberg Bank.

Kardex (OTCMKTS:KRDXF) had its price target increased by UBS Group AG from CHF 277 to CHF 304.50. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Laurentian Bank of Canada (OTCMKTS:LRCDF) had its price target cut by TD Securities from C$47.00 to C$46.00. TD Securities currently has a hold rating on the stock.

Laurentian Bank of Canada (OTCMKTS:LRCDF) had its price target lowered by Royal Bank of Canada from C$52.00 to C$49.00. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Lundin Mining (OTCMKTS:LUNMF) had its target price lowered by National Bank Financial from C$13.00 to C$12.25. They currently have a sector perform rating on the stock.

Société Générale Société anonyme (OTCMKTS:SCGLY) had its price target boosted by Berenberg Bank from €21.50 ($24.43) to €25.50 ($28.98). They currently have a sell rating on the stock.

Uni-Select (OTCMKTS:UNIEF) had its price target increased by National Bank Financial from C$25.50 to C$27.50. National Bank Financial currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

