Equities Research Analysts’ Updated EPS Estimates for November, 24th (AMYT, BABA, J, JACK, LKHLY, LNDNF, LSPD, MDT, MRK, NAT)

Equities Research Analysts’ updated eps estimates for Wednesday, November 24th:

Amryt Pharma (NASDAQ:AMYT) had its buy rating reiterated by analysts at HC Wainwright. The firm currently has a $28.00 target price on the stock.

Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a strong sell rating. They currently have $140.00 target price on the stock. According to Zacks, “Alibaba’s fiscal second quarter results were driven by solid momentum across its Core Commerce segment. Strong China and International Commerce businesses remained positive. Further, its robust New Retail strategy which is gaining strong traction in the market remains a major positive. This is aiding growth in Tmall Import, Freshippo and Intime Department Stores. Well-performing Cainiao logistics services are contributing well. Additionally, the company’s strengthening cloud business on the back of its expanding customer base continues to drive its performance. However, rising competition from domestic as well as foreign e-commerce companies poses a serious risk. Additionally, the regulatory concerns and higher costs associated with new initiatives remain major headwinds. The stock has underperformed its industry on a year-to-date basis.”

Jacobs Engineering Group (NYSE:J)

had its price target increased by Citigroup Inc. from $165.00 to $170.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Jack in the Box (NASDAQ:JACK) had its price target trimmed by Truist from $142.00 to $130.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Lonking (OTCMKTS:LKHLY) was downgraded by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from a neutral rating to a sell rating.

Lundin Energy AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:LNDNF) was downgraded by analysts at Kepler Capital Markets to a sell rating. They currently have $309.00 price target on the stock.

Lightspeed POS (NASDAQ:LSPD) had its price target lowered by Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group, Inc. from $90.00 to $80.00. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT) had its price target cut by Truist from $148.00 to $142.00. Truist currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) had its target price increased by Truist from $92.00 to $95.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Nordic American Tankers (NYSE:NAT) had its target price lowered by Jefferies Financial Group Inc. from $2.75 to $2.25. They currently have a hold rating on the stock.

Nu Skin Enterprises (NYSE:NUS) had its target price boosted by Citigroup Inc. from $43.00 to $49.00. Citigroup Inc. currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Palo Alto Networks (NYSE:PANW) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a sell rating. They currently have $560.00 target price on the stock. According to Zacks, “Palo Alto has been benefiting from continuous deal wins and increasing adoption of the company’s next-generation security platforms, attributable to the rise in remote work environment and need for stronger security. Growing traction in Strata, Prisma and Cortex offerings also acted as a tailwind. Palo Alto also continued to acquire new customers and increase wallet share with existing customers. Nonetheless, the company’s higher sales incentives related to Next-Generation Security products are likely to continue negatively impacting its bottom-line results. Moreover, forex headwinds and higher marketing and sales expenses are likely to continue hurting its profitability. Also, high acquisition related expenses are denting the margins. Additionally, competition from the likes of Fortinet and Cisco are perpetual woes.”

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) had its target price increased by Truist from $43.00 to $58.00. Truist currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on shares of Anaplan (NYSE:PLAN). The firm issued a buy rating and a $94.00 target price on the stock.

Needham & Company LLC started coverage on shares of Taboola.com (NASDAQ:TBLA). The firm issued a buy rating and a $13.00 price target on the stock.

