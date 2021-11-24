Equities Research Analysts’ Updated EPS Estimates for November, 24th (PFIE, PPD, PRTY, PRVB, PSTX, PXXLF, QTNT, RBGLY, REMYY, RRBI)

Equities Research Analysts’ updated eps estimates for Wednesday, November 24th:

Profire Energy (NASDAQ:PFIE) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a buy rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “Profire Energy, Inc. manufactures, installs and services oilfield combustion management systems and related burner products. The Company’s products aid oil and natural gas producers in the safe and efficient development and transportation of carbon-based fuels. Its products include Profire 2100 and the Profire 1100, Profire 1100i and fuel-trains or valve-trains, which comprise piping, valves, and controls related to the process of providing fuel to burners, as well as having safety controllers to monitor operations. Profire Energy, Inc. is based in Lindon, Utah. “

Get Profire Energy Inc alerts:

PPD (NASDAQ:PPD) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a sell rating. According to Zacks, “PPD Inc. is a contract research organization providing comprehensive, integrated drug development, laboratory and lifecycle management services. It serves pharmaceutical, biotechnology, medical device, academic and government organizations. PPD Inc. is based in NC, United States. “

Party City Holdco (NYSE:PRTY)

was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a buy rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “Party City Holdco Inc. is involved in designs, manufactures, contracts for manufacture and distributes party goods, including paper and plastic tableware, metallic and latex balloons, Halloween and other costumes, accessories, novelties, gifts and stationery. It also operates specialty retail party supply stores primarily in the United States and Canada. Party City Holdco Inc. is based in Elmsford, New York. “

Provention Bio (NASDAQ:PRVB) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a buy rating. They currently have $8.00 target price on the stock. According to Zacks, “Provention Bio, Inc. is a biopharmaceutical company. It focuses on development of novel therapeutics and solutions to intercept and prevent immune-mediated disease. The company’s product pipeline consists of PRV-031, PRV-6527, PRV-300, PRV-3279 and PRV-101 which are in clinical stage. Provention Bio, Inc. is based in NJ, United States. “

Poseida Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PSTX) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a buy rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “Poseida Therapeutics Inc. is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. It focuses on developing therapeutics for high unmet medical needs. The company is developing a pipeline of solutions for the treatment of hematological malignancies and solid tumors, as well as vivo programs for liver-directed gene therapies for rare diseases. In addition, it offers CAR-T therapies for the treatment for cancer. Poseida Therapeutics Inc. is based in San Diego, California. “

Poxel (OTCMKTS:PXXLF) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a buy rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “Poxel SA is a biopharmaceutical company. It offers drugs for metabolic diseases such as diabetes and related metabolic disorders. The company’s product pipeline consists of Imeglimin, PXL770 and PXL007 which are in clinical trial stage. Poxel SA is headquartered in Lyon, France. “

Quotient (NASDAQ:QTNT) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a buy rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “Quotient Limited is a commercial-stage transfusion diagnostics company. It is focused on supplying blood-grouping consumables and developing MosaiQ, a fully automated platform for use in donor centers and patient-testing sites. Quotient Limited is headquartered in Edinburgh, Scotland and Newton, Pennsylvania. “

Reckitt Benckiser Group (OTCMKTS:RBGLY) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a sell rating. According to Zacks, “Reckitt Benckiser Group Plc engages in manufacturing and distributing household, toiletry, pharmaceutical and food products. The company offers antiseptic liquids, depilatory products, medicated sore throat products, condoms, cold/flu products, acne treatment products, analgesics and upper gastro-intestinal products, foot care and comfort footwear products, denture care and dry skin care products, fabric care products, surface care products and polishes/waxes. Reckitt Benckiser Group is based in Slough, the United Kingdom. “

Rémy Cointreau (OTCMKTS:REMYY) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a buy rating. They currently have $25.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Remy Cointreau SA is an operator of Wine & Spirits market. The company’s portfolio consists of Rémy Martin and Louis XIII cognacs, the Cointreau liqueur as well as the Metaxa, Mount Gay, St-Rémy, Bruichladdich, Port Charlotte, Octomore and The Botanist spirits. Remy Cointreau SA is headquartered in Cognac, France. “

Red River Bancshares (NASDAQ:RRBI) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a buy rating. Zacks Investment Research currently has $61.00 target price on the stock. According to Zacks, “Red River Bancshares Inc. is the bank holding company for Red River Bank, a state-chartered bank. It provides banking products and services to commercial and retail customers. The company offers checking accounts, money market accounts, time deposits, real estate loans, commercial loans, treasury management services and private banking services, residential mortgage lending and investment services. Red River Bancshares Inc. is based in Alexandria, Louisiana. “

ReWalk Robotics (NASDAQ:RWLK) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a buy rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “ReWalk Robotics Ltd. develops, manufactures and markets wearable robotic exoskeletons for individuals with spinal cord injury. The Company’s exoskeletons allow wheelchair-bound individuals with mobility impairments or other medical conditions the ability to stand and walk once again. It offers ReWalk Personal for everyday use to individuals at home and in their communities; and ReWalk Rehabilitation for exercise and therapy to individuals with lower limb disabilities in the clinical rehabilitation environment. ReWalk Robotics Ltd. is headquartered in Yokneam Ilit, Israel. “

Receive News & Ratings for Profire Energy Inc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Profire Energy Inc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.