Equities Research Analysts’ Upgrades for November, 24th (AEG, CVX, DEO, DLTR, DROOF, GRUB, HCHDF, JET, ROO, SYBX)

Equities Research Analysts’ upgrades for Wednesday, November 24th:

Aegon (NYSE:AEG) was upgraded by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG from a neutral rating to an outperform rating.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX) was upgraded by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating. The firm currently has $145.00 target price on the stock, up from their previous target price of $130.00.

Diageo (NYSE:DEO)

was upgraded by analysts at Investec from a sell rating to a hold rating.

Dollar Tree (NASDAQ:DLTR) was upgraded by analysts at Telsey Advisory Group from a market perform rating to an outperform rating. Telsey Advisory Group currently has $175.00 price target on the stock, up from their previous price target of $132.00.

Deliveroo (OTCMKTS:DROOF) was upgraded by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a neutral rating to an overweight rating.

Just Eat Takeaway.com (NYSE:GRUB) was upgraded by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a neutral rating to an overweight rating.

Hochschild Mining (OTCMKTS:HCHDF) was upgraded by analysts at Barclays PLC from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating.

Just Eat Takeaway.com (LON:JET) was upgraded by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. to an overweight rating. The firm currently has GBX 8,632 ($112.78) target price on the stock, down from their previous target price of GBX 8,695 ($113.60).

Deliveroo (LON:ROO) was upgraded by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. to an overweight rating. The firm currently has GBX 392 ($5.12) price target on the stock, up from their previous price target of GBX 333 ($4.35).

Synlogic (NASDAQ:SYBX) was upgraded by analysts at Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. from a market perform rating to an outperform rating. The firm currently has $7.00 target price on the stock.

Trend Micro (OTCMKTS:TMICY) was upgraded by analysts at Citigroup Inc. from a sell rating to a neutral rating.

Universal Insurance (NYSE:UVE) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a buy rating. They currently have $17.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Universal Insurance Holdings, Inc., through its wholly-owned subsidiary, Universal Property & Casualty Insurance Company (UPCIC), is currently engaged in insurance underwriting, distribution and claims. UPCIC generates revenue from the collection and investment of premiums. The Company’s agency operations which include Universal Florida Insurance Agency and U.S. Insurance Solutions, Inc. generate income from policy fees, commissions, premium financing referral fees and the marketing of ancillary services. “

Verve Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VERV) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a sell rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “Verve Therapeutics is a genetic medicines company pioneering a new approach to the care of cardiovascular disease, transforming treatment from chronic management to single-course gene editing medicines. The company’s lead product candidate includes VERVE-101. Verve Therapeutics is based in CAMBRIDGE, Mass. “

Vivendi (OTCMKTS:VIVHY) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a sell rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “Vivendi SA is a France-based media and telecommunications company. The Company’s media business is comprised of Universal Music Group (UMG), Vivendi Games and the Canal+ Group. Its telecommunications business is comprised of SFR and Maroc Telecom. Universal Music Group (UMG) specializes in the publishing and distribution of music content. Vivendi Games develops, publishes and distributes multiplatform interactive entertainment. Canal+ Group is notably engaged in the production and distribution of pay-television in France. SFR is a mobile telecommunications operator and is also engaged in the fixed-line telecommunications market. Maroc Telecom is a telecommunications operator (mobile, fixed and Internet) in Morocco. The Company also holds stake in NBC Universal, which specializes in the development, production, and marketing of entertainment, news and information to a global audience. Vivendi SA is headquartered in Paris, France. “

Valeo (OTCMKTS:VLEEY) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a sell rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “Valeo SA designs, produces, and sells components, integrated systems, and modules for automobile industry. The Company has four business groups supplying products to the original equipment market and the aftermarket. The 4 Business Groups are: Powertrain Systems, Thermal Systems, Comfort and Driving Assistance Systems, and Visibility Systems. The Powertrain Systems offers electrical systems, transmission systems and hybrid and electric vehicle systems. The Thermal Systems products include climate control, compressors and front-end modules. The Comfort and Driving Assistance Systems products comprise driving assistance and access mechanisms. The Visibility Systems products are lighting systems, wiper Systems and wiper Motors. Valeo SA is headquartered in Paris, France. “

Petco Health and Wellness (NASDAQ:WOOF) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a buy rating. The firm currently has $23.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Petco Health and Wellness is a fully-integrated health and wellness company for pets. They offer premium products, services and veterinary care. “

