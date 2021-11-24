Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $620.36 Million

Analysts predict that Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR) will post sales of $620.36 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have issued estimates for Equity Residential’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $648.40 million and the lowest is $583.93 million. Equity Residential posted sales of $613.44 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 1.1%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings report on Wednesday, February 9th.

On average, analysts expect that Equity Residential will report full-year sales of $2.43 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $2.34 billion to $2.47 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $2.60 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.49 billion to $2.69 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Equity Residential.

Get Equity Residential alerts:

Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.40. Equity Residential had a return on equity of 9.92% and a net margin of 43.53%. The company had revenue of $623.21 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $607.14 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.77 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up .1% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on EQR. Mizuho increased their price objective on Equity Residential from $86.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. Barclays began coverage on Equity Residential in a research report on Wednesday, September 1st. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $87.00 price objective on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Equity Residential from $78.00 to $84.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Evercore ISI raised Equity Residential from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the company from $85.00 to $89.00 in a research note on Monday, September 20th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised Equity Residential from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and increased their target price for the company from $63.00 to $81.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $84.07.

In related news, Director David J. Neithercut sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.53, for a total value of $4,376,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Mary Kay Haben sold 6,665 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.94, for a total value of $552,795.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 106,365 shares of company stock worth $9,302,995 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. National Pension Service lifted its holdings in Equity Residential by 16.7% in the third quarter. National Pension Service now owns 563,704 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $45,615,000 after buying an additional 80,684 shares during the period. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund purchased a new position in shares of Equity Residential during the third quarter valued at approximately $716,000. Phocas Financial Corp. lifted its holdings in shares of Equity Residential by 1.1% during the third quarter. Phocas Financial Corp. now owns 19,605 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,586,000 after purchasing an additional 206 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Equity Residential by 15.5% during the third quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 27,873 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,255,000 after purchasing an additional 3,745 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Equity Residential during the third quarter valued at approximately $78,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.25% of the company’s stock.

Shares of EQR stock opened at $86.66 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.18 and a current ratio of 0.18. Equity Residential has a 52-week low of $56.08 and a 52-week high of $88.09. The company has a market capitalization of $32.50 billion, a PE ratio of 30.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.84 and a beta of 0.78. The business’s fifty day moving average is $84.14 and its 200 day moving average is $81.85.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 8th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 27th were paid a dividend of $0.6025 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 24th. This represents a $2.41 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.78%. Equity Residential’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 85.46%.

About Equity Residential

Equity Residential operates as a real estate investment trust. It engages in the acquisition, development, and management of rental apartment properties, which includes the generation of rental and other related income through the leasing of apartment units to residents. The company was founded by Robert H.

Further Reading: Why do analysts give a neutral rating?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Equity Residential (EQR)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Equity Residential Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Equity Residential and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.