Ergo Price Hits $7.63 on Major Exchanges (ERG)

Ergo (CURRENCY:ERG) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on November 24th. During the last week, Ergo has traded 13.5% lower against the dollar. Ergo has a total market capitalization of $244.18 million and $3.87 million worth of Ergo was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Ergo coin can now be purchased for $7.63 or 0.00013570 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $56,211.09 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4,209.81 or 0.07489289 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000381 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $208.03 or 0.00370092 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $580.43 or 0.01032596 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $47.60 or 0.00084673 BTC.

The Sandbox (SAND) traded up 24.9% against the dollar and now trades at $6.77 or 0.00012035 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $235.77 or 0.00419429 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded up 19.9% against the dollar and now trades at $255.93 or 0.00455294 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.33 or 0.00005926 BTC.

About Ergo

ERG is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Autolykos hashing algorithm. Ergo’s total supply is 35,316,150 coins and its circulating supply is 32,012,428 coins. The official website for Ergo is ergoplatform.org . Ergo’s official Twitter account is @ergoplatformorg and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Ergo builds advanced cryptographic features and radically new DeFi functionality on the rock-solid foundations laid by a decade of blockchain theory and development. Ergo is the open protocol that implements modern scientific ideas in the blockchain area. Ergo operates an open contributor model where anyone is welcome to contribute. EFYT (Ergo First Year Tokens) served the dual purposes of helping to build an early community of stake holders and enthusiasts for Ergo and of raising a small amount of funds for the platform before launch to fund development, promotion etc. EFYT is strictly a Waves token and is not the same as an ERG, which is the Ergo mainnet native token mined after Ergo’s mainnet launch. EFYT were swapped with a fraction of the ERG mined within the first 1 year post mainnet launch (July 1st 2019) “

Ergo Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ergo directly using U.S. dollars.

