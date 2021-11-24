ESBC (ESBC) Achieves Market Cap of $958,908.39

ESBC (CURRENCY:ESBC) traded up 2.1% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on November 24th. One ESBC coin can now be purchased for about $0.0311 or 0.00000054 BTC on popular exchanges. ESBC has a total market capitalization of $958,908.39 and approximately $77,542.00 worth of ESBC was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, ESBC has traded up 5.1% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get ESBC alerts:

Lobstex (LOBS) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0743 or 0.00000129 BTC.

Crypto Sports (CSPN) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0755 or 0.00000131 BTC.

Digiwage (WAGE) traded 8.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Streamit Coin (STREAM) traded 12.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0032 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Kalkulus (KLKS) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Klimatas (KTS) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0148 or 0.00000026 BTC.

About ESBC

ESBC (ESBC) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the

Quark

hashing algorithm. ESBC’s total supply is 31,123,570 coins and its circulating supply is 30,844,116 coins. The Reddit community for ESBC is https://reddit.com/r/ESBCcrypto and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. ESBC’s official Twitter account is @eSportBettingPR and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for ESBC is medium.com/@esbcbetting. ESBC’s official website is esbc.pro.

According to CryptoCompare, “Betting exchange is a platform for betting between players on sports events. There, a player can suggest betting – choosing a particular event, then offer his/her coefficient and the sum of bet on a particular result (in this case you sell the bet, acting as a bookmaker). Or you can accept the betting conditions offered by other players – to buy the betting. This way a player becomes a participant of the purchase process, where betting odds are goods. Consequently, sports betting exchange is a mediator, providing the players with a service for such purchase. All deals are performed on the betting exchange without commissions. “

Buying and Selling ESBC

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ESBC directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ESBC should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy ESBC using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for ESBC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for ESBC and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.