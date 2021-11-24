ESSA Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:ESSA) to Issue $0.12 Quarterly Dividend

ESSA Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:ESSA) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, November 24th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 16th will be given a dividend of 0.12 per share by the financial services provider on Thursday, December 30th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 15th.

ESSA Bancorp has increased its dividend by 22.2% over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years. ESSA Bancorp has a dividend payout ratio of 27.7% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect ESSA Bancorp to earn $1.88 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.48 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 25.5%.

Shares of ESSA stock traded up $0.21 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $17.36. 1,304 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 26,002. ESSA Bancorp has a 1 year low of $14.01 and a 1 year high of $18.23. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $16.69. The firm has a market cap of $182.16 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.39 and a beta of 0.46.

ESSA Bancorp (NASDAQ:ESSA) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by $0.02. ESSA Bancorp had a return on equity of 8.32% and a net margin of 23.40%. The firm had revenue of $16.35 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.50 million. Analysts predict that ESSA Bancorp will post 1.73 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of ESSA Bancorp by 10.1% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 24,683 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $405,000 after acquiring an additional 2,266 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in shares of ESSA Bancorp during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $508,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in shares of ESSA Bancorp by 18.2% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 9,600 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $157,000 after acquiring an additional 1,479 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 40.60% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded ESSA Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th.

About ESSA Bancorp

ESSA Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company. The firm engages in the provision of banking, trust and advisory services. It offers personal and business banking, government financial services, investment and wealth management, retirement planning and insurance products. It operates through the following segments: Real Estate Loans, Commercial, Obligations of states and political subdivisions, Home equity loans and lines of credit, Auto loans and Other.

