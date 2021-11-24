Estia J. Eichten Sells 8,000 Shares of Vicor Co. (NASDAQ:VICR) Stock

Vicor Co. (NASDAQ:VICR) Director Estia J. Eichten sold 8,000 shares of Vicor stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.26, for a total value of $1,274,080.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

VICR traded down $0.27 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $152.84. 369 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 134,021. Vicor Co. has a one year low of $74.08 and a one year high of $164.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.69 billion, a PE ratio of 116.88 and a beta of 0.68. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $146.30 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $119.99.

Get Vicor alerts:

Vicor (NASDAQ:VICR) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The electronics maker reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by ($0.15). Vicor had a return on equity of 15.45% and a net margin of 16.68%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.13 EPS.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of VICR. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Vicor in the 3rd quarter worth about $28,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of Vicor in the 3rd quarter worth about $29,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Vicor in the 3rd quarter valued at about $163,000. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in Vicor by 333.7% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,878 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $199,000 after buying an additional 1,445 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Liberty Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Vicor by 10,474.0% in the 2nd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 21,148 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $200,000 after buying an additional 20,948 shares in the last quarter. 38.24% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on shares of Vicor from $125.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Vicor from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Craig Hallum boosted their target price on shares of Vicor from $150.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $141.20.

About Vicor

Vicor Corp. engages in the design, development, manufacture, and marketing of modular power components. The firm provides complete power systems based upon a portfolio of patented technologies. Its products include AC-DC converters, power systems, and accessories. The company was founded by Patrizio Vinciarelli in 1981 and is headquartered in Andover, MA.

See Also: Initial Coin Offering (ICO)

Receive News & Ratings for Vicor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vicor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.