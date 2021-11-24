ETC 6 Meridian Quality Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SXQG) Stock Price Down 1%

ETC 6 Meridian Quality Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SXQG) dropped 1% on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $27.31 and last traded at $27.50. Approximately 1,850 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 81% from the average daily volume of 9,576 shares. The stock had previously closed at $27.77.

The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $26.57.

Featured Article: How to read a candlestick chart



Receive News & Ratings for ETC 6 Meridian Quality Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ETC 6 Meridian Quality Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.