Ether Zero (ETZ) Market Cap Reaches $277,740.01

Ether Zero (CURRENCY:ETZ) traded down 2.2% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on November 24th. Ether Zero has a market cap of $277,740.01 and $104,296.00 worth of Ether Zero was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Ether Zero has traded up 21.9% against the U.S. dollar. One Ether Zero coin can currently be bought for about $0.0015 or 0.00000003 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Ethereum (ETH) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $4,255.94 or 0.07428949 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $48.19 or 0.00084111 BTC.

Super Zero Protocol (SERO) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000222 BTC.

Callisto Network (CLO) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0094 or 0.00000016 BTC.

Etho Protocol (ETHO) traded 14.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000203 BTC.

Akroma (AKA) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0034 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Ellaism (ELLA) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Bitcoiin (B2G) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Elementrem (ELE) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Money Plant Token (MPT) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Ether Zero Profile

ETZ is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Ethash hashing algorithm. Its launch date was January 15th, 2018. Ether Zero’s total supply is 228,469,283 coins and its circulating supply is 186,439,870 coins. Ether Zero’s official Twitter account is @EtherZero_org and its Facebook page is accessible here . Ether Zero’s official message board is medium.com/@etherzero . The official website for Ether Zero is etherzero.org

According to CryptoCompare, “EtherZero is a hard fork on Ethereum providing no-fee, high expansibility, real-time transaction or operation feedback services. EtherZero intends to be a general-purpose smart contract platform providing developers with a way of setting up dApps that are not just limited to the finance and business sectors. “

Buying and Selling Ether Zero

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ether Zero directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ether Zero should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Ether Zero using one of the exchanges listed above.

