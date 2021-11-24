Ethereum Gold Project (ETGP) Price Tops $0.0001

Ethereum Gold Project (CURRENCY:ETGP) traded up 30.4% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on November 24th. One Ethereum Gold Project coin can now be bought for $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, Ethereum Gold Project has traded 59.9% higher against the US dollar. Ethereum Gold Project has a market cap of $563,941.10 and $380.00 worth of Ethereum Gold Project was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Ethereum Gold Project alerts:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.85 or 0.00001479 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001747 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.77 or 0.00003086 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $26.21 or 0.00045789 BTC.

Decentraland (MANA) traded up 16.9% against the dollar and now trades at $5.02 or 0.00008771 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $137.97 or 0.00240986 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded 2,618,096.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $50.48 or 0.00088174 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.87 or 0.00011997 BTC.

Ethereum Gold Project Coin Profile

Ethereum Gold Project (CRYPTO:ETGP) is a coin. Ethereum Gold Project’s total supply is 6,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 5,931,933,634 coins. The official website for Ethereum Gold Project is www.etgproject.org . Ethereum Gold Project’s official Twitter account is @ethereumgoldetg and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Ethereum Gold Project is a new Ethereum smart-contracts governed ecosystem that applies blockchain technologies using the value of GOLD. ETGP will be the main currency (ERC20) used on the Ethereum Gold Project platform, serving the users as a medium for exchange value. “

Ethereum Gold Project Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ethereum Gold Project directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ethereum Gold Project should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Ethereum Gold Project using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Ethereum Gold Project Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Ethereum Gold Project and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.