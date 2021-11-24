EtherGem (EGEM) Price Hits $0.0231 on Major Exchanges

EtherGem (CURRENCY:EGEM) traded down 7.3% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on November 24th. EtherGem has a total market cap of $450,241.03 and approximately $2,604.00 worth of EtherGem was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, EtherGem has traded down 27.2% against the dollar. One EtherGem coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0231 or 0.00000040 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.90 or 0.00001553 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001732 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.75 or 0.00003027 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $26.03 or 0.00045087 BTC.

Decentraland (MANA) traded up 16.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4.88 or 0.00008449 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $141.11 or 0.00244419 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded 2,618,096.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $50.49 or 0.00087453 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

EtherGem Profile

EtherGem (CRYPTO:EGEM) is a coin. It was first traded on March 20th, 2018. EtherGem’s total supply is 38,192,180 coins and its circulating supply is 19,483,114 coins. EtherGem’s official Twitter account is @ETHERGEMCOIN and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for EtherGem is egem.io . EtherGem’s official message board is bctann.egem.io . The Reddit community for EtherGem is /r/egem and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “(EGEM) is a community-supported coin with no pre-mine. Based off of Ethereum. It also offers quarry nodes that pay dividends to node holders and a robust discord community with a bot that helps the management of daily tasks for node holders and members. “

EtherGem Coin Trading

